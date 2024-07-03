Where will DeMar DeRozan's next NBA home be? His time with the Chicago Bulls appears to be over and his next team isn’t certain as 2024 free agency continues.

DeRozan is still a pretty productive player but his best days are behind him. He's a talented scorer who could help a team that needs more scoring and has remained durable despite continuing to age further. The 34-year-old is surely eager to compete for a championship again — at the very least, being on a winning team is something that appeals to him. The Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat are seen as the two front runners to get him.

The Lakers are pursuing DeRozan after losing the sweepstakes for Klay Thompson to the Dallas Mavericks and failing to be a finalist for Paul George. But the Heat seem more likely to get Deebo, according to Jovan Buha of The Athletic.

Buha writes the following: “The Lakers aggressively pursued Klay Thompson, but Thompson turned down their offer of more years and money from the Lakers to join the Dallas Mavericks, according to league sources. They’ve now turned their attention to DeMar DeRozan, though the Miami Heat are currently viewed as slight favorites to land the 15-year veteran and six-time All-Star, according to league sources.”

DeRozan and the Heat have been linked previously despite a pretty funky fit with him and fellow non-three-point-shooters Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo. According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, the Heat won't go over the top to sign him but there is interest there. The Lakers successfully re-signed James but they still have to make some moves to improve after bowing out in the first round in the 2024 playoffs.

Last season, DeRozan averaged 24.0 points, 5.3 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game while leading the league with 37.8 minutes per game. His two-point shooting percentage of 50.9 percent was his lowest since 2018-19, a huge problem for someone who depends heavily on midrange shooting and crafty scoring inside the paint. But he’s still a very talented player who has the capability to perform at a star level.

The Lakers aren’t a great fit for DeRozan, either, but a lot of that (and his funky fit in Miami) has more to do with DeRozan. He isn’t a great shooter from deep or a defender, so his value off the ball is very questionable. Plus, unless he is willing to take a salary way less than his previous earnings, most good teams won’t be able to afford him outright. It may take a sign-and-trade to get DeRozan, though both the Heat and Lakers have contracts they could use to get him.

Although DeRozan is far from a home-run scenario, the Lakers have to do something this offseason. They haven’t been able to land any veteran players of note, instead relying on rookies Dalton Knecht and Bronny James to be big-time additions at this point. DeRozan, a Los Angeles native, would add more scoring next to James and another option to turn to in crunch time. LeBron is under contract but how much will it be worth it if the team can’t stay competitive?

The Heat also have a lot of pressure to make a move, too. Watching conference rivals like the Philadelphia 76ers and New York Knicks make big moves as they chase the mighty Boston Celtics is surely not easy to stomach. Even young teams like the Indiana Pacers and Orlando Magic are ready to surpass them. Jimmy Butler's contract is coming to and end and he can really start exerting pressure on the team if he wants to. DeRozan isn’t the best upgrade but they are pretty much out of other options.

DeRozan's split from the Bulls this offseason could be seen miles away. Even back before the trade deadline, the Heat were seen as the front runner to get him with the Lakers being second. Both teams are devoid of big-time trade assets but each have medium-sized contracts that could pay DeRozan fairly and send the Bulls someone else to include in their rebuilding, which centers around Josh Giddey, Matas Buzelis, Coby White and Patrick Williams.

The Sacramento Kings have also been listed as a suitor for DeRozan as they look for a better third option behind De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis. The Lakers and Heat may not be able to salvage the future with their current stars but could give them a solid co-star with the acquisition of DeRozan.