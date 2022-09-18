DeMarcus Cousins’ body transformation might spark phone calls from NBA execs

DeMarcus Cousins remains a free agent heading to the 2022-23 NBA season, but that might not be the case for long.

The four-time All-Star is putting in the work this offseason, and by the looks of it, his efforts are paying off. In a recent practice run, Cousins appeared to get slimmer and in better conditioning than he was before. He can be seen moving with ease, all while using his height and massive frame to attack the basket and dominate.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DeMarcus Cousins (@boogiecousins)

If that doesn’t pique the interest of NBA execs, we don’t know what will.

While DeMarcus Cousins’ attitude was a problem in the past, that doesn’t seem to be the case now. As he tries to re-establish his presence in the NBA as well, he has consistently worked and grabbed the opportunities given to him.

He split his time between the Milwaukee Bucks and Denver Nuggets last season. He filled a need for Milwaukee during the absence of Brook Lopez, putting up 9.1 points and 5.8 rebounds in 17 games with the then-reigning champions.

After the Bucks waived him, he signed multiple 10-day contracts with the Nuggets before getting an official deal. He recorded averages of 8.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 31 outings for the team.

Given the massive transformation he has gone through, we won’t be surprised to see any news of a DeMarcus signing popping out any time soon.