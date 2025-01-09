The NBA has released the second results from the fan vote for the 2025 NBA All-Star Game, which will be hosted by the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco. After leading the league with the most votes the first go-around, Giannis Antetokounmpo continues to reign supreme over everyone else with 2.72 million votes. Nikola Jokic is right behind him with 2.27 million votes in the Western Conference. Not much has changed in the voting results, although it's clear that Stephen Curry and Victor Wembanyama are moving up in the All-Star vote.

After receiving the third-most votes in the West backcourt, behind Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Luka Doncic, Curry has now moved to second in front of Doncic with 1.36 million votes versus Luka's 1.34 million votes. Gilgeous-Alexander is still first on this list with 1.8 million votes, as he is the MVP favorite for the Oklahoma City Thunder.

In the West frontcourt, Wembanyama found himself behind Jokic, Kevin Durant, LeBron James, and Anthony Davis in the first NBA All-Star Game fan voting results. Now, Wemby has moved up to fourth on the list with 1.63 million votes, topping Davis' 1.52 million votes. Durant and LeBron have each received 1.98 million All-Star fan votes.

There is no doubt that Curry will be making the All-Star Game this season. Aside from being a 10-time All-Star, the Warriors are the host team for NBA All-Star Weekend. It would be head-scratching if the NBA left Curry, who is still one of the faces of the league, off the All-Star roster.

As for Wembanyama, the San Antonio Spurs second-year big man has been incredible. In 32 games, Wemby has averaged 25.1 points, 10.8 rebounds, and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.9 percent from the floor and 35.4 percent from three-point range.

Other notable changes in the NBA All-Star fan voting results came in the Eastern Conference. Cleveland Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley (294,256 votes) jumped both Joel Embiid (286,057) and Paul George (240,512) for eighth in the East frontcourt vote, and Cavs guard Darius Garland entered the top 10 in the backcourt voting in ninth with 238,358 votes.Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (460,143) also jumped Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (401,978).

This year, the NBA has switched the format of the All-Star Game from the traditional Western Conference vs. Eastern Conference format. Instead, players will be divided into three different teams in a tournament-style format where the fourth team in the event will be the winners of the Rising Stars Challenge. Both players and fans have given mixed reviews to this new format, which the NBA is experimenting with in order to try and bring a level of competitiveness back to All-Star Weekend.

Voting for the 2025 NBA All-Star Game will continue through Monday, Jan. 20, with several dates where votes will count three times the amount. The starters for the All-Star Game will be announced during TNT's NBA coverage on Thursday, Jan. 23.