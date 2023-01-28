Before the Memphis Grizzlies take on the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday, the two teams honored slain father Tyre Nichols.

Nichols is the latest victim of police brutality in the US, with the 29-year-old killed by five police officers in Memphis following a traffic stop. The Grizzlies and Timberwolves offered a moment of silence for Nichols.

The Memphis Grizzlies and Minnesota Timberwolves honor the life and memory of Tyre Nichols with a moment of silence. pic.twitter.com/cFQkj8UsXN — NBA TV (@NBATV) January 28, 2023

The Grizzlies were emotional heading to the game, with Jaren Jackson Jr., head coach Taylor Jenkins and the Memphis organization all releasing statements about the tragedy.

Jenkins spoke to reporters prior to the contest and highlighted the pain that they are feeling over the senseless and needless death of Memphis’ own at the hands of police.

“Our city is struggling right now. Our city is coping with the loss of one of our own in Tyre Nichols. It’s devastating,” Jenkins said. “It’s hard to grasp what our city is going through right now. We can’t wait to get back home to put our arms around everyone in Memphis as they struggle with a loss of life, a senseless loss of life.

“Obviously terminations have happened, the D.A. has handed down counts of second-degree murder, but there’s so much more to be done. There’s so much healing that needs to be done. There’s a lot of work to be done to continue to bring our city together to move forward, to heal.”

Body cam footage and traffic camera video of Nichols’ arrest has been released to the public on Friday. Hopefully, true justice is brought for Tyre Nichols and his mourning family.