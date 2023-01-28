Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old African American man from Memphis, recently made headlines across the nation. Nichols passed away on January 10th after spending several days in a hospital following a now-highly controversial encounter with Memphis police officers during a routine traffic stop. LeBron James has now spoken out about the incident, and as always, the Los Angeles Lakers superstar was not shy about letting his true feelings known.

James took to Twitter on Friday night as he shared his strong reaction to the aftermath and the outcry to Tyre Nichols’ death and allegations of police brutality. According to reports, Tyre’s autopsy revealed that he suffered “suffered extensive bleeding caused by a severe beating.”

“TOO FACTUAL!!!” LeBron wrote in his two-word tweet.

James was reacting to a lengthy thread from American activist Brittany Packnett Cunningham, who herself went on a fiery rant addressing Nichols’ death at the hands of police officers. This is an all too familiar narrative not only for LeBron, but for all Black men and women across the country. Tyre Nichols is merely the latest victim in a long list of African American individuals that have lost their lives because of police brutality.

After the body cam and traffic surveillance videos of the arrest were revealed to the public as well, James took to Twitter once again to criticize what happened.

WE ARE OUR OWN WORSE ENEMY!!! — LeBron James (@KingJames) January 28, 2023

Apart from being one of the greatest players of all time, LeBron James also involves himself in relevant social issues. This isn’t the first time that LeBron has spoken out against social injustice, and while this is an undeniably commendable aspect of his personality, the fact that this just keeps on happening makes all this so exasperating.