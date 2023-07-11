Adam Silver and the NBA are currently feuding with Ice Cube and his league, the Big 3. Although Silver doesn't want any partnership between the two leagues, Ice Cube fires a warning on Twitter that this could lead to the NBA losing top talent.

“Adam Silver really needs to worry about the new ABA that’s coming. These foreign investors will purge the NBA of top talent like LIV GOLF did to the PGA.”

Ice Cube fired off this Tweet in response to reports that NBA owners want to invest in the Big 3 but Adam Silver is not allowing it. The feud between the two leagues has been public, and despite the smaller size, Ice Cube and the Big 3 are clearly not afraid to stand their ground.

The Big 3 is a three-on-three basketball league that many NBA hoopers have joined after their careers in the association come to an end; it allows for guys to continue to play competitive basketball at an older age that makes it harder to play full court basketball.

It will be interesting to see how the rivalry between the two leagues plays out going forward, as it sounds like Ice Cube and the Big 3 are on the offensive in pouring an influx of investment money into their league. The NBA could be a part of this, but if they aren't willing to bend the knee, Ice Cube is certainly not shy about his willingness to look at foreign investors. Stay tuned to see what happens between the NBA and the Big 3.