The BIG3 has been growing. Ice Cube and Jeff Kwatinetz have continued the pursuit of scouring retired NBA players who are still good for their age. Their courts have seen Joe Johnson, Rashard Lewis, and Mario Chalmers among others play for the league. The league is only getting bigger as former Memphis Grizzlies star Tony Allen cooked something up with the 3's Company.

Tony Allen is headed to the Big 3. The Grindfather has signed with the 3's company to pursue playing professional basketball after his prime. His first game will be in Brooklyn at the Barclays Center, per Ice Cube.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

He is set to join a BIG3 team headed by captain Mario Chalmers and coach Michael Cooper. Other notable stars on the roster are Michael Beasley, Brandon Rush, Hollis Thompson, and Julian Wright.

The former NBA star will add a much-needed defensive boost to the 3's company. He was a six-time selection for the All-Defensive team with the Memphis Grizzlies. Three of those selections placed him on the All-Defensive first team.

Tony Allen last played in the 2017-18 season for the New Orleans Pelicans but he still has some fight in him. Totals of 4.7 points on a highly efficient 48.4% field goal shooting still make him a serviceable scorer. His outside shot needs some work but 33.3% of his shots from outside still went in.

The shorter format may favor The Grindfather as he is already 41 years old. This could be a good way for him to reignite his passion for basketball. Will he win a championship with the 3's company?