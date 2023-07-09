The 2023-24 NBA season will have a new look, not just because of players switching teams and rookies coming over to inject more talent into the league. There's also the highly anticipated NBA In-Season Tournament, which will be set in motion before the end of the year.

The NBA has already announced in detail on Saturday how the In-Season Tournament would work.

For starters, all 30 teams have been randomly assigned to six groups of five squads each. Each group will consist of teams playing in the same conference. Games for group play will kick off on Nov. 3 and will last until Nov. 28. The NBA will have “Tournament Nights” in which Group Play games will be played. During the Group Play, each team will square off against a team from the same group, including two games at home and two away.

These Tournament Nights will take place “Tuesday and Friday from Nov. 3-28 (with the exception of Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 7, when no games will be played).” It's also worth noting that games in Group Play will also count as games played in the regular season.

The top teams from each group after Group Play plus two wild cards will advance to the Knockout Rounds. The wild cards are teams that finished with the best record in their conference that also finished second in their group. The NBA also said that the structure of the KO Rounds will be single-elimination in the quarterfinals (Dec. 4-5), semifinals (Dec. 7), and in the grand finale (Dec. 9). Only the championship game will not count as a regular-season contest. The final two rounds of the In-Sesaon Tournament (semis and championship) will be held at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

“All 67 games across both stages of the In-Season Tournament will count toward the regular-season standings except the Championship. Each team will continue to play 82 regular-season games in the 2023-24 season, including those games that are part of Group Play and the Knockout Rounds.”

There will be a prize pool as well for teams to compete for and the champion when it's all said and done will receive the In-Season Tournament “NBA Cup” trophy.