The last month of the year just got more interesting for the NBA. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN revealed on Wednesday that the league will institute an In-Season Tournament in December.

“ESPN Sources: The NBA's new In-Season Tournament Final Four is set for December 7 and 9 in Las Vegas. Statistics will count for the league's regular season, except for the championship game of the event.”

The exact details of the In-Season Tournament regarding the schedule. structure, drawing, and location will all be provided on Saturday by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, who will be accompanied by some of the brightest young stars in the league during a special episode of ESPN's NBA Today at 7:30 PM (Eastern Time), per NBA.com.

“A special edition of ESPN’s NBA Today will air at 7:30 p.m. ET featuring NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, the past four No. 1 overall picks (Victor Wembanyama, Paolo Banchero, Cade Cunningham and Anthony Edwards) and two-time All-Star Trae Young.”

This is a new concept, and it's expected to garner mixed reactions from fans. Some prefer the NBA to stick closely to what everyone's been familiar with, but others also love seeing the league go out and experiment. Only time will tell whether this would be a smashing success or a failed venture by the NBA, but what's certain is that it's coming and it's going to happen.

Back in April, Ben Rohrbach of Yahoo Sports brought to light some of the details of how an In-Season Tournament would work, including the designation of teams to “six intraconference pools of five.” Also, the tournament champion's players will pocket $500,000 each.