Former NBA player JJ Redick has dreams of one day coaching in the league. He's already taken a step toward that goal after interviewing for the position with the Toronto Raptors and the Charlotte Hornets, showing that there is at least interest from NBA parties in him.
Redick recently opened up about his continued desire to roam the NBA sidelines as an NBA head coach despite the uncertainty he faces about when he would finally land the gig, which, obviously is not entirely in his control.
“I have a desire to coach in the NBA, life is about timing, life is about the right situation. So I can't say a when, and I can't say a definite it's going to happen. The ecosystem that I've built and worked for over the last three years, I take a lot of, I wouldn't say pride because I don't want to say it's prideful, I take a lot of joy in this, and I love doing it, and it's important to me, Redick said during a recent episode of The Pivot Podcast.
“So it's like you constantly work so hard for something, it's hard, it's the same thing with our careers like you work so hard for it like I don't want to give that up you know. so I don't know when, I don't know if, but it's certainly a desire.”
Entering the coaching world in the NBA would be a serious enterprise for Redick, especially since it likely would entail him pausing his work doing podcasts and analyzing basketball on TV. But the temptation of coaching in the best professional basketball league in the world is strong and Redick would not pass up on the opportunity if a team comes to offer him a contract to coach it.
Redick has no significant coaching experience, but he constantly shows his wealth of basketball knowledge on “The Old Man and The Three” and the “Mind The Game” podcast in addition to his appearances on ESPN. His detractors will point out his lack of experience on the coaching front as to why teams looking for a head coach should stay away from him, but it's not going to be an unprecedented move either. When the Golden State Warriors hired Steve Kerr to be their head coach in 2014, he had no prior coaching experience but was able to lead the Dubs to several years of success in the NBA.
Fans react to JJ Redick's NBA coaching dreams
Here are some of the reactions to Redick's pursuit of a head-coaching job in the NBA:
“JJ Redick is a great example of how you gotta be a sicko to be a coach. Any normal person would look at a cushy No. 1 analyst gig with two very successful podcasts and say “sweet, I'm set.” But this man can't help but think he can fix the Hornets,” shared @RKalland on X (formerly Twitter).
“How long until we get a “Lakers interested in JJ Redick” as head coach rumor?” said @tyler_rucker.
“I’m just typing words again online, but LeBron on the Cavs and JJ Redick as the head coach next season 🙏,” voiced out @SirYacht_.
“If the Lakers fire Darvin Ham, watch them name JJ Redick as their next head coach,” stated @MrCraw4D.
“Laker hiring JJ Redick as their next head coach and him and LeBron continuing their podcast would be one of the funniest things ever,” chimed in @dajosc11.