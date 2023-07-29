The topic of the NBA schedule has been a controversial one at times in recent years. Back-to-backs have led some to wonder about the impact on potential injuries. Former NBA player and current analyst JJ Redick recently addressed the subject of back-to-backs, via ClutchPoints, per TheOldManAndTheThree podcast.

"All of a sudden it's a back-to-back and you're sleeping at 4am. You extrapolate that over 6-7 months, you're running on fumes some weeks." JJ Redick on the struggles of road games 🗣 (via @OldManAndThree)pic.twitter.com/NLeKA10S93 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) July 29, 2023

“All of a sudden it's a back-to-back and you're sleeping at 4am,” Redick said. “You extrapolate that over 6-7 months, you're running on fumes some weeks.”

NBA players obviously get paid plenty of money which makes dealing with the grueling schedule and back-to-backs worth it. Nevertheless, they still can become tired given the difficulty of constantly being on the road and sometimes playing two games in consecutive days.

JJ Redick also touched on the schedule itself and gave a behind-the-scenes look at potential issues during travel.

“It's not just travel, it's everyone actually showing up to the airport on time,” Redick said. “Time is of the essence. There's, I would say, five to ten times a year easy, there's some sort of mechanical issue. We travel during the winter, we always have to de-ice the plane. That's an issue… so it's just not like getting on a plane and getting off a plane.”

Despite the immense travel, JJ Redick enjoyed a productive NBA career without question. He is regarded as one of the best shooters of the past generation.

It is interesting to hear about the elements that take place amid teams' travels. It is something that fans probably do not think about often.