One of the biggest pieces of sports news in the past two weeks has been the decision by ESPN to part company with much of it's high-end, on-camera talent. Among those let go by the network is NBA analyst Jeff Van Gundy, who had been on ESPN's No. 1 broadcast team and had recently appeared on the NBA Finals broadcast team with play-by-play voice Mike Breen and fellow analyst Mark Jackson. One of the names that has been mentioned as a replacement for Gundy include rising star JJ Redick.

JJ Redick is a contender to replace Jeff Van Gundy in ESPN’s NBA broadcast booth with Mike Breen and Mark Jackson. Redick could “ask for the moon — and get it,” predicts @MMcCarthyREV » https://t.co/WKnUmutt6o pic.twitter.com/zXOJXZBQd8 — Front Office Sports (@FOS) July 6, 2023

Of course, there's no guarantee that ESPN will return a third voice to the booth, as most basketball broadcasts contain a play-by-play specialist and an analyst. A three-person booth is seen more regularly in the NFL where 3 broadcasters have been used on Monday Night Football for more than 50 years.

Redick is seen as a gutsy analyst who displays his own voice and is not likely to repeat what other opinion makers spout. He has demonstrated his broadcast chops recently by standing up to demonstrative Stephen A. Smith in debate situations.

If Redick has the nerve to argue with Smith and not serve as a “yes” man, that sallow him to become a viable candidate for more high profile jobs at the network.

If ESPN sticks with a three-person booth, reporter/analyst Doris Burke would also appear to have an excellent chance of contending for the position. In addition to her long history with the network, her knowledge of basketball strategy and overall insight would make her formidable candidate.

JJ Redick can make a strong case for himself, and he has a tendency to stand up and deliver firm opinions that may not be overly popular.