There is always a race against the clock for NBA teams and players entering the final year of their rookie contracts before the start of a new season. This year was no exception, as several notable first-round picks from the 2022 NBA Draft held extensive negotiations with their respective organizations to try and reach an agreement on a long-term contract.

For some, like Dyson Daniels and Christian Braun, they were able to finalize agreements in the final hours before Monday night's 6 pm Eastern Time deadline to do so.

Then there were others, like Jaden Ivey, Bennedict Mathurin, and Tari Eason, who were not so lucky and will enter the 2025-26 NBA season in the final year of their rookie contracts before becoming restricted free agents next summer.

Of course, some who did not receive a contract extension right now won't necessarily become true restricted free agents, as teams tend to negotiate new deals with their pending free agents before there is even a thought of them testing free agency. As of right now, this appears to be the most likely scenario for players like Ivey and Eason.

This 2022 draft class has already left its mark on the NBA.

Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren both proved to be vital parts of the Oklahoma City Thunder's championship equation, and they were rewarded handsomely with max extensions.

Paolo Banchero has solidified himself as the pillar of the Orlando Magic. Jabari Smith Jr. and Keegan Murray have both proven to be essential parts of the Houston Rockets' and Sacramento Kings' cores, respectively. And we can't forget Daniels, who was just named the 2024-25 NBA Most Improved Player last season.

So many impactful players earned rookie contract extensions before the start of the 2025-26 NBA season, and the nine players who received new deals total $1.1 billion in contracts. While nine players with new extensions are fewer than the 11 who signed deals last offseason, this is still a strong group of players.

Here is the gallery of the nine players to receive contract extensions with the new NBA season beginning:

Jalen Williams – Oklahoma City Thunder

Contract extension: 5-year, $241 million → could reach $287 million

There was never a doubt entering the offseason, especially coming off a championship, that the Thunder would extend Jalen Williams.

The 24-year-old swingman has become one of the league's best No. 2 stars next to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and he has fully embraced his role with no ego. Whereas Gilgeous-Alexander is the clear leader of the team, Williams is the one who fills the gaps and is the heart and soul of the organization.

In three seasons, Williams has gone from being an underrated rookie to a player with All-Star potential to a first-time All-Star and NBA champion. It doesn't get much better than this for Williams, as he is now perceived as a top 25 player in the NBA and a young talent who is still in the midst of the growing stage of his career.

With this new deal, Williams is guaranteed $241 million through the 2030-31 season, and his contract could jump to $287 million in total based on potential accolades and/or awards he receives.

Paolo Banchero – Orlando Magic

Contract extension: 5-year, $241 million → could reach $287 million

If Paolo Banchero did not suffer an oblique injury early on during the 2024-25 season, he would've been an All-Star and an All-NBA performer. Perhaps the Orlando Magic would have even finished higher than the 7-seed in the Eastern Conference, changing the entire playoff picture.

This season, Banchero and the Magic have high expectations for themselves, as many are already labeling them as the sure-thing surprise team in the East. The former first-overall pick has averaged over 20 points per game every season in Orlando, and his all-around abilities proved enough to Jeff Weltman and the Magic front office that he can be the cornerstone of the franchise.

Like Williams, this contract can reach $287 million in total based on potential accolades and/or awards he receives.

Chet Holmgren – Oklahoma City Thunder

Contract extension: 5-year, $241 million → could reach $250 million

While he only played in 32 games last season due to a hip fracture and some other injuries, Chet Holmgren has solidified himself as one of the most versatile big men in the league with the potential to contend with Victor Wembanyama for multiple Defensive Player of the Year awards moving forward.

Holmgren was essential to the Thunder's championship run, and he is the anchor of the team's top-rated defensive attack. Only Holmgren, Wembanyama, Walker Kessler, and Anthony Davis averaged at least 2.2 blocks per game during the 2024-25 season.

Although Holmgren got the same $241 million max extension that Williams and Banchero received, he actually did the Thunder a favor since his deal can only reach $250 million. Essentially, Holmgren is taking less potential money in the future to give Sam Presti and the Thunder front office a little bit of cap relief, especially since Williams and Gilgeous-Alexander are likely to be All-NBA talents with max money.

Keegan Murray – Sacramento Kings

Contract extension: 5-year, $140 million

Unfortunately, the Sacramento Kings will begin the 2025-26 NBA season without Keegan Murray on the floor after the 25-year-old suffered a torn ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) in his left thumb. The good news is that Kings fans don't have to worry about Murray leaving anytime soon, as he is now under contract with the team through the 2030-31 season.

Murray has made at least 150 3-pointers in all three of his seasons in Sacramento, and his 543 total 3-pointers since being drafted are the most by any Kings player in this span.

With the direction of the Kings franchise uncertain, Murray is locked in to being a long-term building block for their future.

Christian Braun – Denver Nuggets

Contract extension: 5-year, $125 million

Article Continues Below

Since he was drafted by the Denver Nuggets, Christian Braun has displayed clear improvement on both sides of the basketball every year. Last season, he became one of the Nuggets' most important players outside of Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray because of his ability to make winning plays outside of scoring.

Before Monday's extension deadline, Braun and Denver agreed to a five-year, $125 million contract that contains no options. Braun is one of four players on the Nuggets who will make at least $20 million during the 2026-27 season.

Jabari Smith Jr. – Houston Rockets

Contract extension: 5-year, $122 million

Despite Jabari Smith Jr. not yet breaking out in a big way as an All-Star or No. 1 scoring option, he still has a lot of potential for growth, and the Houston Rockets were willing to bet on him for the long term.

Now that he gets to play alongside Kevin Durant, Smith should see plenty of offensive opportunities this season, and he gets to learn from a legend who shares similar tendencies to him, being a near seven-footer with an avid jumper. Houston won 52 games last year, and Smith played a critical role in their offensive success.

The Rockets gave Smith a five-year, $122 million extension with an annual average value of about $24.4 million, knowing that his role and production will increase. At 22 years old, Smith still has a lot of untapped potential on both ends of the court.

Dyson Daniels – Atlanta Hawks

Contract extension: 4-year, $100 million

Along with Braun, Daniels also beat Monday evening's deadline with a four-year, $100 million contract to remain in Atlanta through the 2029-30 season. In his first year with the Hawks, Daniels stood out in a huge way.

Aside from cementing himself as a foundation two-way star at the shooting guard position, Daniels led the league in steals and won the 2024-25 NBA Most Improved Player award. He finished second in the voting for Defensive Player of the Year and received his first All-Defensive First Team recognition.

After locking up Jalen Johnson on a $150 million contract last offseason, the Hawks made sure to avoid running into a restricted free agency nightmare with Daniels by securing him on this $100 million extension.

Shaedon Sharpe – Portland Trail Blazers

Contract extension: 4-year, $90 million

The Portland Trail Blazers are very high on the talent and potential Shaedon Sharpe possesses, and they are expecting big things from the 22-year-old entering the 2025-26 season. Sharpe averaged a career-high 18.5 points per game in his third season with the Blazers, and he will now be a featured scorer next to Deni Avdija for head coach Chauncey Billups.

Sharpe recently agreed to a four-year, $90 million contract before Monday's extension deadline, which awards him for his potential, as well as puts the organization in a safe spot financially without breaking the bank for one young talent.

Nikola Jovic – Miami Heat

Contract extension: 4-year, $62.4 million

Many have questioned why the Miami Heat were eager to extend Nikola Jovic instead of waiting to see what he could do in his fourth year. Jovic has a lot of fans within the Heat organization, and they believe he is in store for a breakout 2025-26 campaign with Jimmy Butler gone.

Since being drafted 27th overall in 2022, Jovic has averaged 37 percent from 3-point range and has seen his offensive numbers steadily rise over the last three seasons. In 29 games without Butler last season, Jovic averaged 12.0 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game.

Although he still has a lot to prove, $15.6 million is not a huge dent on the Heat's cap sheet, and it still keeps the organization in a good position to retain Tyler Herro on a new, long-term contract.