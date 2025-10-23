Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson is closing in on his season debut after missing the first six games of the 2025 season. Watson has been rehabbing from a torn ACL suffered in Week 18 of the 2024 season against the Chicago Bears, which ended his previous campaign. He spent the entirety of training camp on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

The 26-year-old began his 21-day practice window on October 6 and has participated in three consecutive weeks of team practices. Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Watson was optimistic about suiting up for Sunday Night Football against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 8.

“That's my plan,” Watson said on Wednesday, according to Zach Kruse of the Packers Wire. “I say that every week. Obviously, leave it up to the trainers. But my goal and my plan is to play this week.”

Green Bay must activate Watson by 3 p.m. Sunday; otherwise, he would revert to injured reserve.

Watson’s potential return comes at a pivotal time for the Packers’ receiving corps. Jayden Reed remains on injured reserve after foot surgery and a broken collarbone, and Dontayvion Wicks has missed the last two games due to a calf injury, including being a non-participant in Wednesday’s practice.

Article Continues Below

Veteran Romeo Doubs leads the team with 24 catches for 306 yards and four touchdowns, while tight end Tucker Kraft has 23 receptions for 326 yards and four scores. Rookie Matthew Golden has mainly played a slot role without a touchdown reception yet.

Adding Watson would enhance the offense with his size, speed, and deep-threat ability. In 2024, Watson averaged 21.4 yards per catch and 17.8 yards per target, totaling 29 receptions for 620 yards and two touchdowns.

Several other Packers were limited in Wednesday’s practice, including offensive linemen Aaron Banks (groin) and Zach Tom (back), running back Josh Jacobs (calf), and safety Xavier McKinney (ankle/knee). Defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt returned on a limited basis after missing two games with a knee injury.

While Pittsburgh's Acrisure Stadium turf has been a concern following complaints earlier this month, Watson expressed no hesitation about returning on the field. If activated, he could provide quarterback Jordan Love with a crucial weapon in the Packers’ passing attack, particularly as the team looks to regain consistency on offense.