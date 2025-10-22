The debut of the new NBA on NBC commenced on Tuesday for the NBA's opening night. Plus, the addition of Michael Jordan as a contributor was something fans had been eagerly anticipating.

However, Jordan's debut appearance was met with some confusion. For instance, Bill Simmons said Jordan's interview with Mike Tirico lacked any excitement, though he said he still enthralled by Jordan's presence.

Additionally, Pat McAfee expressed his own confusion at seeing Jordan, per The Pat McAfee Show. In a conversation with Ty Schmit, McAfee thought he was going to see Jordan in the studio as an analyst.

He provides Wayne Gretzky's role in NHL coverage on TNT as an example.

“I, in my dumb brain, and maybe because I’m too simple, I thought he was going to be Wayne Gretzky up there,” he said. “Like I thought there was a chance we were going to see him in studio.

“That’s not you being dumb because that was the bill of goods that we were certainly sold for awhile there,” Schmit said.

“I was so pumped” McAfee said.

Michael Jordan's role on the NBA on NBC in context

For clarification, Jordan will serve as a “special contributor” to NBC. Part of that will include the series “MJ: Insights to Excellence”. The goal of the series will provide historical reflection on his career as well as offering his insight on the current state of the game.

All in an effort to “pay it forward”.

Altogether, Jordan talked with Tirico about his sustained love for the game, spending more time with his family, and a special anecdote about shooting a ball for the first time in years at the Ryder Cup.

“He’s just sitting down with Tirico,” McAfee said. “Down there at the crib. They’re just kind of having a little conversation, they’re going to go through some stuff. Which is obviously great to get more content from Michael Jordan. Anytime you get Michael Jordan to talk it’s great, but that’s what I was excited for him live in real time.”

“I felt like a mark whenever I saw him. When I saw him sitting down at his house I was like…”

Schmit managed to provide a reminder that Jordan taking on a typical analyst role wouldn't jive because of who he is.

“How f—-ing stupid am I?” Schmit asked. “Like he’s going to go to Oklahoma City and stand on the court tonight, what a moron.”

“I’m so embarrassed by myself,” McAfee said. “It was hard to look at, like you idiot. You know the business, like Michael Jordan….”

Luckily this won't be the first or last time Jordan will be seen, considering how guarded he is.