The Sacramento Kings will head down the 5-freeway to take on the Los Angeles Clippers in Southern California. We’re in LA as we share our NBA odds series, make a Kings-Clippers prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Kings enter this game leading the Pacific Division, as they have been a pleasant surprise in the Western Conference. Now, they hope to keep the momentum going over the final 24 games. The Kings have a solid chance at moving up in the standings to the second seed if they can garner a few more wins. Likewise, their end goal is to make the playoffs for the first time since 2006. There is still work to do.

The Clippers are currently the fourth seed in the Western Conference and getting healthy at the right time. However, they trail the Kings by 1.5 games in the Pacific Division and can make up ground with a victory. The Clippers also must avoid the letdown as the Phoenix Suns are right behind them in the standings.

The Kings come into this showdown with a record of 33-25. Also, they are 15-13 on the road. The Kings are also 6-4 over their previous 10 games. Meanwhile, the Clippers come into this battle with a record of 33-28. The Clippers are 15-13 at home. Additionally, they have gone 6-4 over their past 10 games.

The season series is tied 1-1. Initially, the Clippers edged the Kings 111-109 in an October game in Sacramento. The Kings returned the routing the Clippers 123-96 in a December game in Los Angeles. However, Kawhi Leonard did not play in either game and will be the wildcard factor for Los Angeles.

The Clippers are 5-5 against the Kings over their past 10 games. Also, they are 5-5 over the last 10 home games.

Here are the Kings-Clippers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Kings-Clippers Odds

Sacramento Kings: +6.5 (-108)

Los Angeles Clippers: -6.5 (-112)

Over: 236.5 (-112)

Under: 236.5 (-108)

How To Watch Kings vs. Clippers

TV: NBCS and BSSC

Stream: NBA

Time: 10:30 PM ET/7:30 PM PT

Why The Kings Could Cover The Spread

The Kings are a wonderful team to watch. Ultimately, their style has generated plenty of points and allowed them to skyrocket toward the top of the standings. But they must keep building momentum, especially on the heels of a back-to-back.

De’Aron Fox leads the Kings with 24.8 points per game and 6.2 assists. Meanwhile, Domantas Sabonis has 18.8 points per game, 12.3 rebounds, and 6.9 assists. Kevin Huerter and Harrison Barnes each have 14.9 points per game. Additionally, the Kings have supporting players like Malik Monk and Keegan Murray propping them. Monk averages 13.4 points per game, and Murray has 11.9

These players have helped jolt a Sacramento team that ranks third in field goal shooting percentage, eighth in free-throw shooting percentage, and ninth in 3-point shooting percentage. However, the Kings have some trouble with three essential categories. The Kings struggle on the boards, ranking 23rd in rebounds. Likewise, they mishandle the ball, ranking 18th in turnovers. The Kings are also 29th in blocked shots, showcasing their struggles on the defensive end.

The Kings will cover the spread if they can hit their shots consistently. Then, they must stop Leonard.

Why The Clippers Could Cover The Spread

The Clippers are finally healthy. Now, they look to stay healthy and ride that momentum to the playoffs. The Clippers are a team that is capable of making a good run but needs everyone available.

Paul George leads the Clippers with 23.3 points per game and 6.1 rebounds. Likewise, Leonard has 22.1 points per game and 6.2 rebounds. Norman Powell has excelled with 17 points per game. Meanwhile, Los Angeles also has great supporting players, such as Marcus Morris Sr. and Ivica Zubac.

These players must work to improve an offense that ranks 20th in field goal shooting percentage and 19th in free-throw shooting percentage. However, the Clippers are also fifth from beyond the arc. The Clippers are average on the boards, ranking 15th in rebounds. Likewise, the Clippers handle the ball generally well, ranking 10th in turnovers. The Clippers are also 16th in blocked shots.

The first step to covering the spread is to score some buckets. Next, the Clippers must prevent the Kings from building too much momentum early. The Clippers must also win the battle on the boards.

Final Kings-Clippers Prediction & Pick

The Kings will play for the second night in a row. However, I feel they will still keep it close. This game feels like a 5-6 point win for the Clippers. Consequently, the Kings will run out of gas at the very end.

Final Kings-Clippers Prediction & Pick: Sacramento Kings: +6.5 (-108)