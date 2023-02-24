The Los Angeles Clippers brought in Russell Westbrook after he reached a buyout with the Utah Jazz. It turns out Clippers head coach Ty Lue is wasting no time getting Westbrook on the court.

The veteran point guard will be inserted into the starting lineup on Friday night against the Sacramento Kings, according to Law Murray of The Athletic. Terance Mann will run the second unit on Friday against Sacramento.

“Russell Westbrook is expected to start and Terance Mann is expected to rejoin second unit.”

After months and months of trade rumors. Westbrook was dealt to the Utah Jazz in a multi-team deal that sent D’Angelo Russell and Malik Beasley to LA and picks to Utah. Mike Conley also got sent to the Minnesota Timberwolves in that deal in what was a very busy NBA Trade Deadline.

After the Jazz bought out Westbrook, it took some time for him to find a new team, but reuniting with former Oklahoma City Thunder teammate Paul George was one thing he and George wanted to do.

Westbrook is averaging 15.9 PPG with 7.5 assists and 6.2 rebounds, although Lakers head coach Darvin Ham moved him to the second unit, and he surprisingly found some success in that role.

Nonetheless, changes needed to be made, and the Lakers moved on after a disappointing tenure since landing him in a deal with the Washington Wizards.

It will be interesting to see how Russell Westbrook fits in next to Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, especially after the way he played with the Los Angeles Lakers alongside LeBron Jame and Anthony Davis. However, we won’t wait long to see the fit.