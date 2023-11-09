Marcus Sasser had quite a game for the Pistons against the Bucks, prompting Jalen Duren to compare him to Kemba Walker

The Detroit Pistons may not have picked up a win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night, falling just short by a score of 120-118, but they had an extremely encouraging outing that showed they can battle the best of them when they want to. A big reason they managed to hang with Milwaukee was because of Marcus Sasser, whose big night prompted a unique comparison from Jalen Duren.

After a bit of a slow start to his rookie campaign, Sasser has begun to score more and more points as his role has expanded. After dropping 19 and 22 points in games earlier in November, Sasser one-upped that total with a big night against Milwaukee (26 PTS, 6 REB, 2 AST, 11-17 FGM), and nearly helped his team pick up an upset victory. After the game, Duren compared Sasser to another undersized guard who had a lot of success in the NBA in Kemba Walker.

Asked Jalen Duren about Marcus Sasser’s career-night. He said he reminds him of former NBA All-Star Kemba Walker. pic.twitter.com/iLKHT6ogzM — Mike Curtis (@MikeACurtis2) November 9, 2023

The main concern with Sasser coming out of college was his size, as he's listed at 6'2, 195 pounds, which is undersized even for a point guard in the NBA. He's a bit bigger than Kemba Walker (6'0, 184 pounds), but Marcus Sasser reminded Jalen Duren of the talented former Charlotte Hornets guard for his ability to get buckets against defenders that are sometimes a whole foot taller than he is.

Walker's career went downhill fast thanks to some serious knee injuries, but Sasser possesses the same ability to score points in bunches that Walker had during the peak of his career. The Pistons have a ton of talented young guards at their disposal, but if Sasser continues to play like this, they are going to have to find a way to continually make him a part of their rotation.