For a lot of avid Olympics spectators, the Paris 2024 Olympics was presumably the last time that they saw Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, and LeBron James suit up for Team USA. However, one of these three stars is not like the others. It sounds like the Phoenix Suns star may still have a lot to give when the oldest sporting event heads to Los Angeles. Even other analysts and close watchers of the game believe that it's still not his last hurrah.

Kevin Durant was asked about his willingness and ability to compete for the 2028 Olympics. The Slim Reaper gave a very glib answer. He said, “We'll see.” So, there is no finality in his decisions yet unlike that of Stephen Curry and LeBron James who have both presupposed that this was their final ride with Team USA.

The Suns' star will be 39 years old when the Los Angeles Olympics rolls around. He will be the same age as The King for Paris. Despite all of these, Brian Windhorst noted that seeing Durant in action in four years' time would not be surprising at all. The known NBA analyst outlined it in the latest episode of The Hoop Collective.

“I would not rule out KD playing, and I talked with Team USA officials, and they would give him a provisional yes right now,” the insider said.

Kevin Durant's big role for Team USA at the Olympics

The Slim Reaper did not get many opportunities to start for Team USA at the Olympics. Steve Kerr only elected him as a starter when the gold medal game came around the corner. For the most part, the Suns legend was a microwave and instant spark plug for the Stars and Stripes. A lot of the reasoning for that was because he was just coming off an injury during Team USA training camp and the coaches had to adjust their rotations.

Durant racked up an average of 13.8 points despite nursing the ailment that he endured just weeks before. He shot at an insanely efficient 54% from all three levels of scoring. Moreover, his three-point shooting was also insane. He reaped souls from the perimeter and sank 51.9% of his attempts from far out.

He also did not come home to the motherland without shattering records. He is now the first Team USA men's basketball player to have five gold medals in the Olympics. Furthermore, the Suns superstar also usurped Lisa Leslie to clinch the all-time Team USA scoring record.