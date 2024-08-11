Team USA took home the gold in their win against France, and it came behind an unreal performance from Stephen Curry with a few minutes left on the clock. French head coach Vincent Collet had his group ready, but it wasn't enough to stop one of the greatest three-point shooters this world has seen. After the game, Collet reacted to Curry's performance which made his team have to settle for silver.

“I would have liked to see how [the U.S.] would have reacted if we could have gotten the lead again. But maybe Steph [Curry] would have made the shots the same way he made them tonight,” Collet said.

After only leading by three points with 2:48 left in the fourth, Curry went on to make four three-pointers, with the last one being the biggest of the night as he shot it over two defenders.

Stephen Curry had an unreal Olympic performance

Stephen Curry finished the gold medal game against France with 24 points, all on three-pointers. He had struggled to hit shots at the beginning of the tournament, but in the last two games, he came alive for Team USA when they needed him the most.

“I was just trying to settle us down. All we wanted to do was get a good shot. It had been a while since we had good possession,” Curry said after the game. “[Finally] the momentum was on our side. At that point, your mind goes blank. You don’t really care about setting or the scenario or anything. It’s just a shot.”

Curry has won a lot of things in the NBA such as four championships, two MVPS, and a Finals MVP, but the one thing that he was missing was an Olympic gold medal. With the win, Curry can now add another accomplishment to his list, and he felt a sense of thrill winning this one.

“I’ve been blessed to play basketball at a high level for a very long time,” Curry said. “I don’t know. … This ranks very high in terms of the excitement and sense of relief getting to the finish line.

“There’s a lot of relief. It wasn’t easy but, damn, I’m excited, man. This is everything that I wanted it to be and more, so I’m excited.”

Curry has shown throughout his career that once he gets into a zone, he's one of the hardest players to stop in the league, and bringing that to the Olympic stage was big for Team USA. This was probably Curry's only chance of winning a gold medal, as he most likely won't play in 2028. For many basketball fans, it was exciting to see Curry, LeBron James, and Kevin Durant compete together, as they're considered the Big 3 of the generation.