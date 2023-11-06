Frank Vogel is an American basketball coach with the Phoenix Suns. Let's look at Frank Vogel's net worth in 2023.

Frank Vogel's net worth in 2023 is $8 million. The former NCAA Division III athlete has been a head coach with four different organizations in the NBA, including currently with the Phoenix Suns.

What is Frank Vogel's net worth in 2023?: $8 million (estimate)

If anyone told Frank Vogel that he would be the head coach for a Lakers NBA championship run when he was doing video for the Boston Celtics, he would have said you were crazy. He is now an NBA champion and has been on the cusp with other great Indiana Pacers teams.

He finds himself in a good position to make another run with the Phoenix Suns. Frank Vogel's net worth in 2023 sits at about $8 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Vogel was born on June 21, 1973, in Wildwood Crest, N.J. He graduated from Wildwood High School in 1991 and went on to play college basketball at Juniata College in Huntingdon, Pa.

In 1994, Vogel transferred to the University of Kentucky, but it wasn't to be a player. He served as the student manager under head coach Rick Pitino in the 1994-95 season.

Kentucky resurrected its junior varsity team the following season, where Vogel spent some time playing. He graduated from Kentucky with a biology degree in 1998.

Frank Vogel's early coaching career

When Pitino took over the Boston Celtics job, Vogel got another opportunity. Vogel was the head video coordinator for five years with the Celtics.

He was also promoted to assistant coach. Vogel went on to become an assistant with the Philadelphia 76ers from 2004 to 2005 before doing scouting for the Lakers and Washington Wizards.

Former Celtics colleague Jim O'Brien became head coach of the Indiana Pacers in 2007 and hired Vogel as assistant coach. On Jan. 30, 2011, the Pacers fired O'Brien from his head-coaching position.

They named Vogel the interim coach, and he led the team to their first playoff berth since 2006. He was officially named their head coach on July 6, 2011.

On April 7, 2013, the Pacers clinched their first Central Division title since 2004. They blew past the Atlanta Hawks and New York Knicks, having to face the Miami Heat in the conference finals. The Pacers were overmatched on paper due to the Heat's big three, Dwayne Wade, Chris Bosh, and Lebron James, but took the series to seven games.

The Pacers got the chance to avenge the loss in the following season, this time with the first seed in the Eastern Conference. They took the Heat to seven games again but lost for a second straight year.

The team extended Vogel's contract for two years, but they missed the playoffs in the first and were eliminated in the first round in the second year.

Following the playoff loss, Pacers' president Larry Bird announced that Vogel's contract would not be renewed. He left the team as the franchise's all-time leader in NBA wins.

Frank Vogel's head-coaching opportunities

BREAKING: The Suns are hiring Frank Vogel as their next head coach, via ESPN. pic.twitter.com/hqDcTIj7VJ — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) June 2, 2023

The Orlando Magic wasted no time hiring Vogel as their next head coach. Vogel's tenure was in trouble early when the general manager who hired him, Rob Hennigan, was let go. He went 54-110 over his first two seasons and was fired on April 12, 2018.

Vogel took a year off from coaching before being hired by the Lakers on May 13, 2019. He led the team to a 52-19 record and an NBA championship in the COVID-19 bubble. He was the head coach of the Western Conference at the All-Star Game.

The Lakers beat the Portland Trail Blazers, the Houston Rockets, the Denver Nuggets and the Heat on their way to tying the Boston Celtics for most NBA championships in league history. The Lakers couldn't find the same success going forward, finishing seventh and 11th in the Western Conference in their next two seasons.

Vogel's time with the team was hurt by injuries to Lebron James and Anthony Davis and the declining skills of Russell Westbrook. On April 11, 2022, the Lakers fired Vogel.

On June 6, 2023, the Phoenix Suns hired Vogel to be their next head coach. The Suns have built a super team that they hope can win an NBA championship. They acquired Kevin Durant last season, and Bradley Beal this past offseason.

The pair now join forces with Devin Booker to create one of the league's big threes. Vogel's success managing the duo of Lebron James and Anthony Davis during the 2020 NBA title was a contributing factor in the Suns' decision to hire him.

Nevertheless, was Frank Vogel's net worth in 2023 a surprise?