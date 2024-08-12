Winning a historic gold medal at the 2024 Olympics already made this Paris trip a special one for Kevin Durant, but the Phoenix Suns superstar is clearly infatuated with the area as well. He is concluding his summer stint in France with a monumental business deal that should pay big dividends.

Durant is buying a minority ownership stake in the Paris Saint-Germain Football Club, according to French sports journalist Romain Molina. Plenty of NBA stars have sought to expand their portfolio by investing in soccer franchises, but few European sports brands carry as much prestige as PSG. Durant is banking on history and the region's rabid passion for this sport.

The two-time NBA champion collected accolades and records during the Paris Olympic Games, becoming the only men's basketball player to grab the gold on four separate occasions and Team USA's highest scorer of all-time. He totaled 15 points in Saturday's 98-87 victory over Victor Wembanyama and France, playing his part in denying the home country a glorious celebration and massive upset victory.

The hard feelings are quickly dissipating, however, as Kevin Durant becomes a member of the PSG family, and by extension, a local hero.

Kevin Durant joins a new era of PSG

With the sensational Kylian Mbappe now playing for Real Madrid, the club is entering a period of uncertainty, at least from a big-picture standpoint. Paris Saint-Germain has won the Ligue 1 title in 10 of the last 12 seasons, making it an unquestioned behemoth in the French football landscape. Obtaining significant success in the UEFA Champions League will be a more arduous task, however.

Durant can relate, as the Suns will have to run the Western Conference gauntlet if he hopes to contend for another title before retiring. His next season will be packed with even more excitement following this PSG deal. Assuming this is the 35-year-old's last stand with Team USA, it is fitting that he solidifies a big piece of his future almost immediately after it.

PSG begins its new season on Friday afternoon versus Le Havre.