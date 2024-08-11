There have been many times in Stephen Curry's career where he's taken over a game, and Saturday's gold-medal matchup against France was the latest example of what can happen when he does. His performance over the last three minutes in the fourth quarter ultimately spurred Team USA to a 98-87 victory over the host country.

The win led to Team USA's fifth straight gold-medal win, as the team have won the men's basketball tournament every single time since the “Redeem” Team of 2008. Current USA head coach Steve Kerr touched on how Curry helped motivate his fellow Olympians during a late-game timeout, via Joe Vardon of The Athletic.

“Down the stretch, Steph took over,” Kerr relayed to reporters. “He actually suggested in the timeout with about three minutes left, he said, ‘Let me run a clear side pick and roll with LeBron, and we’ll spread the floor.’ I said, ‘OK, let’s do that, because I’ve seen it before and it usually works out well.’”

The aftermath of that timeout was evident. Curry was the engine that drove the United States to gold-medal triumph. In a career full of awe-inspiring moments, Saturday's game was just the latest. It might be the last time we see the Golden State Warriors star suit up for Team USA, so fans should cherish it while they can.

Stephen Curry, Team USA look toward future

Team USA has a lot of time to prepare before their next big international tournament, the 2027 FIBA World Cup. They already have their pillars of the immediate future in three young stars. The Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum is already a top 10 player in the world, and he will be 29 in 2017. Two other current Team USA members, the Minnesota Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards and Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton.

Other potential players for that 2027 team (as well as the 2028 Olympics squad) include the Cleveland Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen, Oklahoma City Thunder center Chet Holmgren and Brooklyn Nets forward Mikal Bridges. Those are just a couple of names from a stacked pool of up-and-coming players, plus current veterans who will be closer to the end of their primes, such as Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo and the Phoenix Suns' Devin Booker.

For Curry, don't be surprised if this is his last international go-around. However, the slightly likelier scenario is that he does elect to return for at least 2027, if not 2028 as well. He's already 36, but his style of play will continue to age well, much like fellow Team USA legends Ray Allen and Reggie Miller.

Every athlete, Curry included, dreams of going out on top. It's the pinnacle of sports. So, if he feels as if he can come back and help Team USA win one more gold medal, and maybe two of them, then you'll know he'll be back in. His performance to close out this title win was one for the ages, and fans of the red, white and blue love to see magic at the Olympics.