The USA is widely regarded as the source of the best basketball talent globally. Carmelo Anthony, the most decorated male Olympic basketball player in history, revealed his all-time Team USA starting five, which includes himself, LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Kobe Bryant, and Charles Barkley. Notably, a certain Michael Jordan was excluded.

Prior to the Olympics permitting professional athletes 32 years ago, most American players had only one chance to participate in the Games before turning professional, which made them ineligible under the amateur regulations. This complicates—and potentially renders unfair—any comparisons between those who played before 1992 and those who played afterward.

In an interview with BasketNews, Carmelo Anthony, who secured three gold medals in 2008, 2012, and 2016, as well as a bronze in 2004 chose his all time Team USA five. It was no surprise that he included himself in the lineup, alongside LeBron James and Kevin Durant, both of whom are current members of Team USA.

Carmelo Anthony's explanation on excluding Michael Jordan on the All-Time Team USA Five

Anthony also picked Kobe Bryant and Charles Barkley for his all-time team, notably leaving out the iconic Michael Jordan.

“Myself, Durant, LeBron, Kobe. Michael Jordan would be that [fifth player], but for the USA, I would put Barkley,” he said.

Although Jordan won gold at both the 1992 Barcelona Olympics and the 1984 Los Angeles Games (when NBA players were still barred from competing), Anthony based his selections on different criteria.

Anthony explained that Jordan lacked the needed Fiba experience saying, “What he [Jordan] did with the '92 team, that would never be done, but the fact that he only played in that one Olympics, I'm looking at guys who had a career in FIBA basketball.”

When discussing the greatest FIBA Team USA players, Anthony just repeated his previous selections, “LeBron, Durant, myself, and again, you have to throw in Kobe in there. Kobe played two [Olympics], but I would just say the fact that we played more Olympics and had more opportunities — four Olympics is a long time. Kobe played in two Olympics, and KD played four. Those are Mount Olympus when it comes to the Olympians.”

Melo's All-Time Team USA five

Melo's selections were hard to dispute, as each player he chose was a great Olympian who made significant contributions to Team USA's success in the Olympics.

Whether Anthony's prime moments were with the Knicks or Team USA can be debated, but his 37-point outburst in just 14 minutes against Nigeria in 2012 (with 13-of-16 shooting) was extraordinary. It broke Stephon Marbury's 2004 single-game record and stands as one of Anthony's most memorable performances, unmatched even in his NBA career.

Although Kevin Durant eventually overtook him, Anthony was once Team USA's all-time leading scorer. His collection of three gold medals and a bronze makes him the most decorated male basketball player in Olympic history — at least for now.

Kevin Durant and LeBron James

Kevin Durant is an easy choice, his commitment to representing Team USA in the Olympics stands out, especially since he has never turned down an invitation. His sense of pride in representing Team USA is evident, as he’s become the all-time leading scorer for the USA.

Durant has been instrumental in leading the last two Olympic teams, particularly in 2020, despite the challenges posed by the pandemic. If Team USA triumphs in Paris, it will mark an unprecedented fourth gold medal for Durant, solidifying his legacy.

LeBron James is a natural choice for Team USA’s all time five, having participated in his fourth Olympics. He might have played in more if not for injuries or a need for rest. James was a key player on the star-studded Redeem Team of 2008.

It's remarkable to think that during his debut Olympics in 2004, shortly after high school, James was a secondary option and ended up with a bronze medal. Now, at 39, he remains stronger than ever and is aiming to conclude his Olympic career with a third gold medal.

Kobe Bryant and Charles Barkley

Melo including Kobe Bryant is also hard to dispute. The Black Mamba went undefeated in 16 Olympic games, solidifying his status as a top-tier player in 2008 and 2012. His American teammates showed him immense respect, recognizing him as a leading figure. Many, including Durant and others, grew up watching and being inspired by him on the Lakers.

Bryant averaged 15 points with the Redeem Team and 12 points four years later, establishing himself as one of the most influential American players in Olympic history.

Charles Barkley, a key member of the legendary Dream Team, also made significant contributions in his Olympic appearances. He led the 1992 Dream Team in scoring with 18 points per game and then returned to lead the 1996 team in both scoring and rebounds, despite a decline in his athleticism.

Barkley with his multiple iconic lines also famously said, “I don’t know anything about Angola, but Angola’s in trouble.”

Carmelo Anthony’s choices are highly significant, given that he is the most decorated male Olympic basketball player ever, holding more gold medals than any other player and surpassing all countries except the U.S. in total medals.