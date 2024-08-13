Mookie Betts will stay in an AirBnb while his Dodgers are in Milwaukee this week, thank you very much.

The Dodgers' everyday right fielder will opt not to stay with the team at the notorious Pfister Hotel, known in baseball circles as a haunted hotel.

This is the second straight year that Betts has decided not to stay with the team in the century-old hotel in downtown Milwaukee.

“No,” Betts said when Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register asked him if he would stay at the Pfister. “That ain’t going to change.”

Betts has not experienced anything supernatural himself, but he has heard enough stories. He explained last year that he was unable to sleep during a previous stay at the hotel.

“Every noise, I’d be like, ‘Is that something?!?” Betts said.

It's tough to blame him. The Dodgers activated Betts off the Injured List on Monday, penciling him into the 2-hole in the batting order for the first time since 2020. He will also return to his original position of right field, where he has won all six of his Gold Gloves. With the Dodgers in a division race and six weeks left in the regular season, there's no reason for a superstar coming back from injury to take any risks.

Spooky experiences at the Pfister Hotel go beyond the Dodgers

The Pfister Hotel's haunted history begins when it was supposedly constructed on an old burial ground in 1893. Over the decades, guests ranging from Joey Lawrence to Megan Thee Stallion have reported strange experiences there.

Because it's one of the hotels visiting baseball teams often stay in while playing the Brewers, baseball players have their share as well.

“When I woke up in the morning — I swear on everything — the clothes were on the floor and the table was on the opposite side of the room against the wall,” Bryce Harper recalled to ESPN the Magazine. “I honestly thought there might be someone in my room. I had no idea what the hell just happened, so I actually looked around, and then I checked to see if the door was still latched, and it was.”

Former Cardinals pitcher Carlos Martinez blamed the ghost for his poor performance on the field. Former Pfister narrator Anna Lardinois recalled his experience in a story for local radio station WUWM.

“The Cardinals pitcher woke up in the middle of the night and jumped on Instagram saying that he had just been touched by the Pfister ghost,” Lardinois said. “Well, the next day, he plays terribly, he blames it on the Pfister ghost, and the city cheers. So how do you not love the Pfister ghost who just wants the Brewers to win?”

Former Pirates manager Clint Hurdle says a former player came into his room in the middle of the night after being spooked. Sadly, he won't name names.

“I actually had him come into my room — not to sleep. I settled him down, went back to his room with him, sat for a while,” Hurdle said. “The TV did not come back on. I exited. Everything was OK. It's real to some people, there's no doubt. I'm absolutely positive that I don't want to name names. He's still playing.”