The Miami Dolphins have seen Tyreek Hill get overload publicity recently, but one player not so much in the news made a strong statement about the impact he can make in 2024. Linebacker Jaelan Phillips, a respected edge rusher, sent a scary warning to the NFL ahead of his injury return.

Phillips said he’s fired up about getting off the physically unable to perform list, according to nbcsports.com via a team transcript. And opponents better watch out.

“I really thanked God,” Phillips said. “I really said thank you. Thank you for giving me this opportunity, because I know it’s going to make me a monster.”

Dolphins LB Jaelan Phillips can be a beast

The former first-round pick (No. 18 overall in 2021) hasn’t cut loose with a big season yet, but maybe 2024 will be the year. He has 22 total sacks in three seasons, playing 42 games.

Phillips got cleared to practice for the first time since he tore his Achilles last November. And he's enjoying the new feeling.

“Probably the highest I’ve been in my NFL career, and then to be humbled just like that, it was devastating,” Phillips said. “But right when that happened, I remembered going to the shower and I was crying. I just told myself, like ‘This is OK. I’m going to attack this. I’m going to get over this and this is going to make me stronger at the end of the day.’

As part of his rehab process, Phillips contacted other players who have dealt with Achilles tears. Of course, Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers also suffered the same injury last season — a couple of months ahead of Phillips. Ironically, Phillips can create major problems for Rodgers if he makes a full comeback as they play in the same division.

Phillips said the recovery process has been up and down, according to sports.yahoo.com.

“Most things in life in general aren't linear, but especially recovering from a major injury like that,” Phillips said. “I've been through a lot of peaks, a lot of valleys, but I feel like I'm in a really strong part of my recovery right now, and I'm making a lot of big strides.”

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said he believes Phillips earned his way back through hard work. And that's what he expects from his linebacker standout.

“What I got to learn about Jaelan Phillips is he's a very capable, strong learner,” McDaniel said. “This was a test of internal fortitude.”