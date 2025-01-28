The NBA announced on Tuesday several schedule adjustments, including a rescheduled date for the game between the Los Angeles Lakers (26-18) and San Antonio Spurs (20-23). The matchup, originally set for Saturday, January 11, was postponed due to wildfires affecting the Los Angeles area.

The Lakers-Spurs game will now be played on Monday, March 17, at 10:30 p.m. ET. Additional rescheduling was necessary for both teams. The Lakers’ game against the Milwaukee Bucks (26-18) has been moved from Tuesday, March 18, to Thursday, March 20, at 10:30 p.m. ET. Meanwhile, the Spurs’ matchup with the Orlando Magic (24-24) will now take place on Tuesday, April 1, at 8:00 p.m. ET.

NBA adjusts schedule after LA wildfires and record snowstorm

The wildfires prompting the postponements include the Palisades Fire, which burned 23,400 acres along the Los Angeles County coast and reached 95% containment by Tuesday, according to NBC 4 Los Angeles. The Eaton Fire in Altadena scorched 14,000 acres and achieved 99% containment, while the Hughes Fire in Castaic, which ignited on January 22, burned 10,400 acres with 98% containment.

The NBA also rescheduled several games affected by extreme weather. In New Orleans, a record-breaking snowstorm disrupted the Pelicans’ schedule. CNN reported that the city shattered its modern all-time daily snowfall record on Tuesday, receiving 8 inches of snow, far exceeding the previous record of 2.7 inches. The Pelicans (12-35) will now play their postponed January 22 game against the Bucks on Sunday, April 6, at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Additional changes include:

Chicago Bulls (20-27) at Orlando Magic : Rescheduled from Wednesday, March 12, to Thursday, March 6.

: Rescheduled from Wednesday, March 12, to Thursday, March 6. Toronto Raptors (14-32) at Golden State Warriors (22-23) : Rescheduled from Wednesday, March 19, to Thursday, March 20.

: Rescheduled from Wednesday, March 19, to Thursday, March 20. Magic at Pelicans : Rescheduled from Sunday, April 6, to Thursday, March 13.

: Rescheduled from Sunday, April 6, to Thursday, March 13. Pelicans at Bucks: Rescheduled from Wednesday, April 9, to Thursday, April 10.

The NBA’s adjustments aim to address the challenges posed by natural disasters while maintaining the integrity of the season. Teams will now prepare for the updated schedule as they continue their campaigns.