Global warming is in full force, and snow has fallen in the Big Easy. Due to the severe weather, the NBA has decided to postpone Wednesday night's matchup between the Milwaukee Bucks and the New Orleans Pelicans, per Chris Haynes. Many roads are icy and closed because of the snowstorm.

With the Super Bowl also 2.5 weeks away, it's concerning to see this type of weather in a city that rarely sees snow. The league has yet to announce when the Bucks vs Pelicans game will be rescheduled, but this seems like a smart decision given the dangerous conditions in NOLA.

However, the Bucks are concerned because since they're already in the Big Easy and face the Miami Heat on Thursday at Fiserv Forum, the team is worried they may not be able to travel home in time for the contest because of the weather conditions, as Haynes also reported. A possible nightmare situation for Milwaukee and perhaps the league as well if they need to reschedule not one but two games. The schedule is already as busy as can be.

Doc Rivers' squad is rolling at the moment, winning four in a row. They're up to fourth place in the Eastern Conference with a 24-17 record after a slow start to begin the campaign. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard are both showing out as of late and have shown solid chemistry in Year 2 together.

As for the Pelicans, they've also started to improve, going unbeaten in four contests. However, New Orleans is still 12-32 and in 14th place in the Western Conference. Zion Williamson was questionable to play Wednesday due to an illness.

This is the first time it's snowed in NOLA in 15 years. A rare occurrence that is undoubtedly causing many problems across a city that isn't prepared for such severe weather conditions.