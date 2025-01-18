When there's an opportunity for LiAngelo Ball to attend a game and support his brothers Lonzo and LaMelo, best believe he will be there.

Friday night featured a matchup between the Chicago Bulls and Charlotte Hornets at the United Center. Lonzo repped the home side, while LaMelo played for the road team.

LiAngelo can be spotted in the stands with a credential meant for family members, meaning he gained access to the game as a direct relative to his brothers.

The Hornets came out victorious by a 125-123 score over the Bulls. LaMelo put up 26 points and nine assists, while Lonzo finished with six points, three rebounds and three assists.

LiAngelo Ball off to a hot start in 2025

Even though his basketball career never quite took off, LiAngelo Ball couldn't have asked for a better start to 2025 with his journey in music.

He released his single “Tweaker” on Jan. 3, which has since gone viral as it has over 9.5 million views. The catchiness of the song and its growing popularity in the sports world garnered attention from music executives.

This prompted LiAngelo in signing his first contract with Def Jam and Universal Music Group, first reported by ESPN's Shams Charania.

“LiAngelo Ball has signed a deal with Def Jam and Universal Music Group, a representative from his label Born2Ball Music Group says. Sources said the deal is worth as much as $13 million, with $8 million guaranteed, and gives Ball full ownership of music and his own record label,” he reported.

This may not have been the road some fans expected when it came to the potential of the Ball brothers.

Lonzo and LaMelo have succeeded in having solidified roles for their respective teams. LiAngelo hasn't played in a game despite having signed a non-guaranteed deal with Charlotte. He was waived prior to the start of the 2021-22 season.

Nonetheless, LiAngelo's single has been a hit in the music world as he can look forward to a new journey with an intriguing career he can now dedicate his craft towards. As for his brothers Lonzo and LaMelo, he will continue to give them immense support with the love he has for them as Ball brothers.

Following Friday's matchup, Lonzo and the Bulls will face the Portland Trail Blazers on Jan. 19 at 9 p.m. ET. On the other hand, LaMelo and the Hornets begin preparation for their next game against the Dallas Mavericks on Jan. 20 at noon ET.