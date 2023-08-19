To say that Lonzo Ball had an unorthodox journey to the NBA would be an understatement.

Ball recently stopped by fellow NBA point guard Trae Young's “From the Point” podcast, and one of the topics discussed was Ball's wild time in the national spotlight as a senior at Chino Hills High School in California.

"My senior year was like a movie. My other brother came, [LaMelo]… People were scoping tickets for hundreds of dollars to go see high school kids. It was pretty wild." —Lonzo Ball (via From The Point, @TheTraeYoung /IG) pic.twitter.com/rgjLgXhzeu — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 19, 2023

“I just felt like I was lightyears better than everybody,” said Ball. “I just felt like high school was already too easy for me.”

No basketball fan could soon forget when the Ball brothers, under the guidance of their father Lavar and his outsized personality, took the nation by storm several years ago with a series of viral highlights, interviews, and even a reality series.

What might have gotten lost in all of the publicity was the fact that Lonzo Ball, as well as brothers LaMelo and Liangelo, was simply a really, really good basketball player.

In his lone season at UCLA, Lonzo Ball showcased his unique combination of size and court vision that earned him a high lottery selection by his hometown Los Angeles Lakers in 2017.

Unfortunately, Ball's NBA career has largely failed to live up to its high expectations, mainly due to a series of daunting injuries that he has had to deal with.

After joining the Chicago Bulls in 2021, Ball tore his meniscus in January 2022 and has not taken the court since after continuing to experience discomfort.

Still, NBA fans can't help but reminisce about the time when Ball and his famous brothers absorbed the national headlines at such a young age.