The Memphis Grizzlies are leaving no stone unturned as they prepare for the 2025 NBA Draft, currently holding the 16th and 48th picks. Thankfully, EVP/GM Zach Kleiman has shown a knack for uncovering useful talent outside of the NBA Draft lottery lately. Santi Aldama, John Konchar, Desmond Bane, Brandon Clarke, Jaylen Wells, Cam Spencer, Trey Jemison, Jake LaRavia, and Vince Williams Jr. have provided a great return on the initial investment. Nine new names, led by LJ Cryer and Kobe Sanders, are in the mix to join the organization this summer, according to multiple reports.

Bo Montgomery (UNC Wilmington), Paul Zilinskas (Indiana-Indianapolis), Ethan Taylor (Air Force), LJ Cryer (Houston), and Kobe Sanders (Nevada) were among the ballhandlers brought in for a better look. These players, most of whom are not projected to see their names on NBA Draft selection sheets, represent the kind of high-upside, low-risk bets that could eventually bolster an already youthful and dynamic Grizzlies roster.

LJ Cryer and Kobe Sanders seem like the best bets to get a shot on the NBA Summer League stage. Both have skills that would translate to the G-League well and could eventually add to Tuomas Iisalo's bench depth. The Grizzlies are not alone in liking these two prospects either. The Boston Celtics, Golden State Warriors, Oklahoma City Thunder, and San Antonio Spurs are also showing interest.

Silky smooth Kobe Sanders

The silky smooth Kobe Sanders has the kind of skillset that would shine on the NBA Summer League stage. He just flows like that as a 6-foot-9 prospect with a quick first step; Las Vegas usually makes certain prototype athletes look good, if the shot is falling. Making that magic work through training camp and the G League grind would be worth millions in found money for all involved.

Sanders averaged 15.8 points, 4.5 assists, and 3.9 rebounds on 46% shooting from the field (35% 3PA) as perhaps the NCAA's tallest pure point guard last season. Yes, Nevada put Sanders on the ball and let him pick apart defenses. Getting that freedom and responsibility was invaluable for the late-spouting Sanders.

“As a freshman, I was trying to play defense and hit shots. Sophomore year, I became more of a defensive guy. Junior year is when I really took the helm. I ran the offense, was the leader, facilitator, and point guard. My senior year, I did everything. I was the main scorer, facilitator, playmaker,” Sander explained. “As you develop, coaches ask for different things, and I adjusted.”

“I was blessed to have a coach who believed in me, Coach John Smith,” added Sanders. “We spent a lot of time talking and watching film. That helped me develop and play at a high level. Then I was blessed to go to Nevada, where I ran point most of the year until late-season injuries changed things.”

Peeking over defenders for pick-and-roll reads or finding the skip pass comes naturally. Assists went up, turnovers trended down with experience. Sanders has made great strides from the free-throw line as well, suggesting a 38% three-point mark is a reasonable expectation. Defensive intensity and size are not a problem, but his shiftiness on both ends of the floor looks to be a step slow. The lack of muscle is concerning given the NBA's muscle and 82-game slog.

Smart cuts in Tuomas Iisalo's schemes are more important than straight-line speed. Unfortunately, he has not been asked to be an off-ball cutter and will turn 23 soon. Creating shots comes easily, but the form is a bit funky; too many attempts are off the mark. There is too much variance in his fundamentals and it shows in the shooting percentages.

Keeping a pass-first mentality will help Kobe Sanders survive the draft process and stick with the Grizzlies. Going all-in on individual buckets is more likely to land the Nevada star in Europe.

Grizzlies keep LJ Cryer close

LJ Cryer (Houston) is a Final Four championship-game certified point guard who could take Yuki Kawamura's two-way spot in leading the G-League's Memphis Hustle. Cryer is also a compact, scoring-first point guard with a knack for creating highlight passes. At 6-foot-1 with a quick release, the 23-year-old thrives as a long-range shooter, boasting a 42.4% three-point percentage last season.

Averaging only a single turnover per game for multiple seasons is a calling card that scouts will care about. Hitting over 90% from the free-throw line at Houston is also highly encouraging, especially if expected to slot into the Desmond Bane role. LJ Cryer's ability to pull up off the dribble and navigate pick-and-roll situations makes him a potential spark plug off the bench. However, his smaller frame and limited playmaking vision raise concerns about his defensive impact and ability to run an NBA offense.

Casual skeptics argue that being an undersized off-ball option may limit Cryer's defensive versatility against larger NBA guards. Scouts all see the excellent scoring ability, particularly from beyond the arc, with a quick release and shot-creation skills. Experience in high-pressure games, including leading Houston in scoring during the NCAA Tournament, showcased Cryer's clutch gene.

Modest assist numbers suggest Cryer is more of a scorer than a playmaker, yet the competitive drive would be fun to watch in a battle with Scotty Pippen Jr. The Grizzlies could always utilize another microwave scorer off the bench. The consensus seems to be clear in most. Having LJ Cryer's winning pedigree and sharpshooting in the building could help the Grizzlies survive the Western Conference gauntlet next season.