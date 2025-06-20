The 2025 NBA Finals will conclude with a Game 7 for the first time in nearly a decade, as the Indiana Pacers and Oklahoma City Thunder prepare for a decisive matchup on Sunday night. The series returns to Paycom Center in Oklahoma City following the Pacers' commanding 108-91 win in Game 6 on Thursday.

Ahead of the winner-take-all finale, ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith offered a bold prediction during Friday’s episode of First Take, calling the upcoming contest a likely “thriller” and emphasizing the pressure that will face both teams down the stretch.

“I think Game 7 is going to be a thriller,” Smith said. “I don't think it's going to be a blowout. It's going to be tight.”

Smith cited Oklahoma City's early-series inconsistencies, including their blown 15-point lead in Game 1, and acknowledged their periodic offensive struggles throughout the postseason. However, he praised the Thunder’s ability to disrupt opponents with defensive intensity. He also credited Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle with making the necessary adjustments to generate offense and push the game into a close fourth-quarter scenario.

“This is one of those situations where it’s gonna come down to the ball in [Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s] hands and the Haliburton’s of the world,” Smith added. “I think it’s going to be close in the fourth quarter.”

Stephen A. Smith warns of pressure-packed Game 7 as Pacers, Thunder chase first NBA title

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) drives to the basket against Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) during the first half of game six of the 2025 NBA Finals between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
© Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
Article Continues Below
More NBA News
WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair, who cannot believe the 2025 NBA Finals between the Indiana Pacers and Oklahoma City Thunder is going to a Game 7, entering the Royal Rumble.
WWE star Charlotte Flair can’t believe we’re getting NBA Finals Game 7 ‘on the Lord’s day’Andrew Korpan ·
Los Angeles Dodgers president Stan Kasten (left), chairman and controlling owner Mark Walter (center) and manager Dave Roberts watch batting practice prior to the game against the New York Mets at Dodger Stadium.
10 NBA ownership changes that made a franchise worseSpencer See ·
Siegel's Scoop with Kevin Durant surrounded by Heat, Rockets, Spurs, Raptors and Timberwolves logos -- Ace Bailey with NBA Draft logo and question marks
Siegel’s Scoop: How Kevin Durant trade saga impacts draft, free agency rumorsBrett Siegel ·
Vlade Divac attends the game between the Sacramento Kings and the LA Clippers at the Intuit Dome.
NBA news: Vlade Divac undergoes surgery after scary motorcycle crashJulian Ojeda ·
Former Cincinnati Bearcats basketball standout Kenyon Martin
Kenyon Martin dishes on why he snapped on Mark CubanMalik Brown ·
Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Footprint Center.
NBA rumors: Brian Windhorst reveals why Kevin Durant is ‘attracted’ to Heat tradeZachary Weinberger ·

Smith reaffirmed his belief in Oklahoma City’s ability to ultimately prevail, but he emphasized the unpredictability of such high-stakes moments, especially for younger teams. He described Game 7 as a crucible where pressure intensifies, and the margin for error becomes razor-thin.

“This is Game 7 of an NBA Finals, the championship is on the line,” Smith said. “The slightest mistake can cost you everything.”

The last Game 7 of the NBA Finals occurred in 2016, when the Cleveland Cavaliers completed a historic 3-1 comeback against the 73-win Golden State Warriors. Sunday’s game marks the first Finals Game 7 appearance for both the Pacers and the Thunder since the franchise relocated from Seattle.

Indiana’s Game 6 win came in response to a disappointing Game 5 performance and featured Tyrese Haliburton’s impactful showing after uncertainty surrounding his availability due to a strained right calf. Haliburton played 23 minutes, finishing with 14 points, five assists, two steals, and a +25 plus-minus. The Pacers were led by Obi Toppin, who scored 20 points off the bench on 6-of-12 shooting, including four made three-pointers.

The Thunder, led by 2024–25 NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, struggled to generate consistent offense in Game 6. Gilgeous-Alexander scored 21 points but committed eight turnovers, a postseason high. Oklahoma City shot just 41.3% from the field and finished with 21 total turnovers.

With the series now tied 3-3, both teams are one win away from securing their first NBA title. Game 7 of the NBA Finals is scheduled for Sunday at 8:00 p.m. ET and will air on ABC.