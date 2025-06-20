The 2025 NBA Finals will conclude with a Game 7 for the first time in nearly a decade, as the Indiana Pacers and Oklahoma City Thunder prepare for a decisive matchup on Sunday night. The series returns to Paycom Center in Oklahoma City following the Pacers' commanding 108-91 win in Game 6 on Thursday.

Ahead of the winner-take-all finale, ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith offered a bold prediction during Friday’s episode of First Take, calling the upcoming contest a likely “thriller” and emphasizing the pressure that will face both teams down the stretch.

“I think Game 7 is going to be a thriller,” Smith said. “I don't think it's going to be a blowout. It's going to be tight.”

Smith cited Oklahoma City's early-series inconsistencies, including their blown 15-point lead in Game 1, and acknowledged their periodic offensive struggles throughout the postseason. However, he praised the Thunder’s ability to disrupt opponents with defensive intensity. He also credited Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle with making the necessary adjustments to generate offense and push the game into a close fourth-quarter scenario.

“This is one of those situations where it’s gonna come down to the ball in [Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s] hands and the Haliburton’s of the world,” Smith added. “I think it’s going to be close in the fourth quarter.”

Stephen A. Smith warns of pressure-packed Game 7 as Pacers, Thunder chase first NBA title

Smith reaffirmed his belief in Oklahoma City’s ability to ultimately prevail, but he emphasized the unpredictability of such high-stakes moments, especially for younger teams. He described Game 7 as a crucible where pressure intensifies, and the margin for error becomes razor-thin.

“This is Game 7 of an NBA Finals, the championship is on the line,” Smith said. “The slightest mistake can cost you everything.”

The last Game 7 of the NBA Finals occurred in 2016, when the Cleveland Cavaliers completed a historic 3-1 comeback against the 73-win Golden State Warriors. Sunday’s game marks the first Finals Game 7 appearance for both the Pacers and the Thunder since the franchise relocated from Seattle.

Indiana’s Game 6 win came in response to a disappointing Game 5 performance and featured Tyrese Haliburton’s impactful showing after uncertainty surrounding his availability due to a strained right calf. Haliburton played 23 minutes, finishing with 14 points, five assists, two steals, and a +25 plus-minus. The Pacers were led by Obi Toppin, who scored 20 points off the bench on 6-of-12 shooting, including four made three-pointers.

The Thunder, led by 2024–25 NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, struggled to generate consistent offense in Game 6. Gilgeous-Alexander scored 21 points but committed eight turnovers, a postseason high. Oklahoma City shot just 41.3% from the field and finished with 21 total turnovers.

With the series now tied 3-3, both teams are one win away from securing their first NBA title. Game 7 of the NBA Finals is scheduled for Sunday at 8:00 p.m. ET and will air on ABC.