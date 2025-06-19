One of the best players on last year's Michigan basketball team was big man Danny Wolf, and he is gaining momentum as the 2025 NBA Draft nears. Wolf is an incredibly attractive NBA Draft prospect because of his size, athleticism and shooting ability. Wolf was a seven-foot point guard at time for Michigan as he could take the ball up the floor and run the offense, and he can score in every way imaginable. Scouts are taking notice, and Wolf earned a green room invite for the draft.

“Another morning update: We’ve learned Michigan big man Danny Wolf has earned a green room invite for next week’s NBA Draft,” Jake Fischer said in a post. “Wolf has impressed teams in the late lottery with his shooting over various workouts, sources say.”

Danny Wolf spent just one season with the Michigan basketball team after spending the first two years of his career at Yale. His lone season with the Wolverines was a big one as he started all 37 games and averaged 13.2 points per game, 9.7 rebounds per game and 3.6 assists per game. Wolf nearly averaged a double-double on the season, and he also shot the deep ball well as he hit his threes at a 33.6% clip. Not bad for a seven-footer.

Wolf is exactly what NBA teams are looking for in big men. The traditional college big that dominates in the paint but doesn't really do anything else doesn't translate well to the next level. A player like that can dominate in college and be the best player in the game, but then they sometimes won't even get drafted. Wolf isn't that type of player. ClutchPoints' NBA insider Brett Siegel has Wolf listed as the #21 prospect on his NBA Draft big board.

“Danny Wolf will enter the NBA as a plug-and-play big man who can provide immediate upside to any team's second unit due to his playmaking abilities as a near 7-footer,” Siegel said about the Michigan big. “It is rare to find a frontcourt talent like Wolf who can put the ball on the floor and score while also finding open shooters around him, which is why there is a lot of interest in him throughout the first round of this year's NBA Draft.”

Danny Wolf put on a show this past season for the Michigan basketball team, and he is a big reason why the Wolverines won the Big Ten Tournament and made a run to the Sweet 16. He had a tremendous college basketball career, and he is ready to take his talent to the next level.