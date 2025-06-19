Kenyon Martin has always been the type of person that you may not want to start trouble with, because he's not afraid of a little confrontation, regardless of who you are. In a recent episode of the OGs podcast, Martin shared a story about why he went off on Mark Cuban while he was playing for the Denver Nuggets.

“So we go back to Dallas and we are kicking their a–,” Martin said. “So my mom is sitting in a certain seat. So he walks by and he says something to the effect like ‘Your son’s a thug too' or something. So after the game, I see my mom is visibly upset, but won't nobody at real time tells me what happened. They wait till we leave the arena to tell me, like this is what he said to her.”

Martin was not able to confront Cuban at that time, but he made sure that the next time the Nuggets played the Mavericks, he would say something. And indeed he did.

“The game is over, I’m walking dead towards him,” Martin said. “And police start lining up, security starts lining up. And I told Mark Cuban, ‘I don’t give a f— if you’re a billionaire or not, I’ll whoop your f—-ing a— man. Don’t you ever, she is off limits.' I don’t give a —- who you are, y’all have to call swat in this b—-.”

Mark Cuban apologized to Kenyon Martin

Since things ended up getting out of hand, Cuban decided that he would apologize to Martin, and her did so on the Blog Maverick website.

“When tempers and such start impacting the fan experience both in Dallas and Denver, and it requires special security, that's not what I want for Mavs or Nuggets fans. No one takes more abuse and gets more threats on the road than I do. So I know exactly how it feels,” Cuban wrote. “I've also had my family and friends spit on at games in this series. So I know how unpleasant that is as well.

“So at this point, I would like to apologize to you and your mom, KMart, for my comment. I should have not said anything and I was wrong. Hopefully, you will accept the apology and we can move on.”

Martin noted on the OGs podcast that he wished at the time that Cuban's apology was private and not public, but it seems like all may be well now.