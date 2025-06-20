We will be getting Game 7 of the NBA Finals between the Indiana Pacers and Oklahoma City Thunder, and WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair is not happy about it.

She took to X, formerly Twitter, to share her thoughts on the upcoming series-deciding matchup. “Are we really about to get a [NBA] Finals Game 7 on Sunday? The Lord's day?”

More than likely, Flair is just joking about the series being extended. It is unknown who she is rooting for. Flair was born in North Carolina, so she does not have a home team in the NBA Finals.

Flair is coming off a return from a torn ACL, MCL, and meniscus that she suffered in December 2023. She made her epic return at the Royal Rumble on February 1, 2025, after 13 months away.

She would win the annual battle royal and challenge Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton to a match at WrestleMania 41. Charlotte Flair would be unsuccessful in challenging for her 15th WWE main roster world championship.

Her current direction is unclear after the WrestleMania loss. She was defeated by Alexa Bliss in a fatal four-way match on Friday Night SmackDown to advance in the 2025 Queen of the Ring tournament.

When does Game 7 of the NBA Finals take place?

Game 7 of the NBA Finals will take place on Sunday, June 22, 2025, between the Pacers and Thunder. It has been a back-and-forth series, with the teams splitting games until the Thunder took Games 4 and 5. Then, the Pacers won Game 6 in a blowout.

The Pacers won Game 6 by the biggest margin of the series, 17 points. They were led by Obi Toppin, who scored 20 points off the bench while making 50% of his shots.

Andrew Nembhard led the team's starters in scoring, logging 17 points. Pascal Siakam was right behind him with 16 points, and Tyrese Haliburton scored 14 after being held to four points in the previous contest.