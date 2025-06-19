The Philadelphia 76ers are reportedly exploring trade options involving the No. 3 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, with the intent of offloading Paul George’s contract as part of the deal.

According to Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune, the 76ers have had discussions with the Utah Jazz about a potential trade-down scenario. Larsen shared the information during Thursday’s episode of the Locked On Jazz podcast, suggesting Philadelphia is actively looking to move down to the No. 5 pick in an effort to shed George’s deal.

“I do think it’s true that the Philadelphia 76ers are interested in trading down to No. 5 potentially if they can get off the Paul George deal,” Larsen said. “That may not make sense given how long that contract is and how I think Paul George was [last year]. I don’t think the Jazz are going to take that offer, but do think that’s an offer that’s been presented.”

The 76ers signed George last offseason to a four-year, $211.5 million contract. He struggled in his first season in Philadelphia, appearing in only 41 games while averaging 16.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists, and 1.8 steals per game. The 35-year-old shot 43% from the field and 35.8% from three-point range.

76ers exploring draft movement with Jazz as Paul George trade-down rumors surface

Philadelphia’s interest in moving from the No. 3 spot has gained traction in recent days, with reports indicating the franchise has explored both trading down and moving up in the 2025 NBA Draft. The 76ers have reportedly held discussions with the Utah Jazz about a potential trade down to No. 5 and could also attempt to trade up to No. 2 with the San Antonio Spurs. Despite the speculation, there has been no indication from the team itself regarding any intent to move Paul George or attach him to a pick.

Article Continues Below

The draft will take place June 25–26 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, and will air on ABC and ESPN beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET. The 76ers currently hold the No. 3 overall selection, while the Jazz own the No. 5 pick.

Larsen’s report suggests that while Philadelphia has floated the concept of attaching George to its pick, the offer may not be appealing enough for Utah to act on it. George’s remaining three years under a maximum deal — coupled with his age and injury history — could limit his trade value.

The Jazz, meanwhile, are considered a team with cap flexibility and an interest in building through the draft, but it remains unclear whether they would consider absorbing a high-salary veteran at this stage of their rebuild.

Whether the 76ers follow through on such a move remains to be seen, but the rumor adds another layer of intrigue heading into next week’s draft.