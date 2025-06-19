NBA ownership changes have been happening as of late, with the Dallas Mavericks, Boston Celtics, and the Phoenix Suns transitioning into new eras. And the newest bombshell is the Los Angeles Lakers are being sold to Mark Walter for $10 billion. A change of ownerships signify a change in leadership, some of which are drastic enough to either lead the franchise for the better or to make them worst. Here is a look at 10 NBA ownership changes that made a franchise better.

1. Joe Lacob and Peter Guber – Golden State Warriors

In 2010, Joe Lacob and Peter Guber formed The Lacob-Guber group, which went on to acquire the Golden State Warriors for $450 million. Since the purchase, the franchise formed the Warriors dynasty that dominated the league in the mid-2010s. As owners, both Lacob and Guber led Golden State to four NBA championships, including four consecutive NBA Finals appearances.

2. Walter Brown and Lou Pieri – Boston Celtics

Originally, the first owners of the Boston Celtics were Walter Brown and the Boston Garden-Arena Corporation. However, Brown personally purchased the ownership of the Celtics from his own corporation alongside Lou Pieri in 1950. With just Brown and Pieri handling the team, the Celtics successfully mounted a dynasty that led to eight consecutive NBA championships under their watch thanks to the coaching of Red Auerbach and elite play of superstar center Bill Russell.

3. Wyc Grousbeck – Boston Celtics

In another Celtics ownership change, in 2002, Wyc Grousbeck became the new owner of the Celtics, with Boston Basketball Partners, LLC taking over the franchise. Grousbeck was a major figure in propelling the decorated franchise back to the championship conversation, reeling in a pair of championship banners in 2008 and 2024 to make Boston the winningest franchise in the league.

4. Mark Cuban – Dallas Mavericks

Early on, the Dallas Mavericks were hardly a competitive team until Mark Cuban purchased the franchise from H. Ross Perot Jr. in 2000 for $285 million. Cuban's ownership instantly injected a breath of fresh air into the franchise as the Mavs competed in two NBA Finals appearances with one championship to show for it, which was won in 2011, against all odds.

5. Dan Gilbert – Cleveland Cavaliers

Another franchise that were known to be cellar dwellers early on were the Cleveland Cavaliers. But in 2005, Dan Gilbert took over the team. Although he couldn't stop LeBron James from leaving Cleveland the first time around, Gilbert found a way to re-attain The King's services in 2014 and surrounding him with superstars Kevin Love and Kyrie Irving, paving the way for a historic championship run in 2016. The Cavs became the first team to dig out of a 3-1 hole in NBA Finals history.

6. Anne Kroenke – Denver Nuggets

Originally, it was E. Stanley Kroenke of Kroenke Sports Entertainment who took ownership of the Denver Nuggets and even the NHL's Colorado Avalanche in 2000. But with the hopes of acquiring the NFL's St. Louis Rams, Stanley transferred the ownership of the Nuggets and Avalanche to his wife, Anne Kroenke.

Under the leadership of Anne, the Nuggets soared to new heights, thanks primarily to the superstardom of three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic. Denver went on to capture the franchise's first NBA championship in 2023.

7. Clay Bennett – Oklahoma City Thunder

While the Seattle Supersonics have been competitive in the NBA, the ownership of Clay Bennett with Professional Basketball Club, LLC has helped the franchise unlock a whole new level. For several years before relocating to Oklahoma, the Supersonics may have given teams a run for their money. However, a string of playoff disappointments didn't exactly help.

But under Bennett, he has led the Thunder to already a pair of NBA Finals appearances in 2012 and 2025. Today, Oklahoma City possesses plenty of talent, youth, and draft picks headlined by 2025 NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, all of which are key ingredients to possibly mount a dynasty.

8. Marc Lore & Alex Rodriguez – Minnesota Timberwolves

Glen Taylor is one of the worst NBA team owners, especially how the Minnesota Timberwolves stuck with mediocrity and worse for several decades. The entry of Marc Lore and former MLB star Alex Rodriguez certainly injected some new life into the team. They originally purchased a minority share of the Wolves in 2021 before eventually taking ownership control in 2025

With the new owners, the franchise shifted to a better direction, leading to the drafting of Anthony Edwards, followed by Chris Finch's hiring as head coach, Tim Connelly's hiring as Team President, and the acquisition of four-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert.

While an ownership spat between Taylor, Lore, and Rodriguez occurred, the franchise still found a way to make back-to-back Western Conference Finals appearances. But with the ownership control successfully transferred to Lore and Rodriguez, the future of the Wolves is brighter than ever.

9. Steve Ballmer – Los Angeles Clippers

It wasn't long ago when Donald Sterling was banned by the NBA after his racial scandal. Nonetheless, Sterling was also a horrendous owner of the Los Angeles Clippers. But with his ban, this paved the way for former CEO of Microsoft Steve Ballmer to acquire the franchise.

Although the franchise still has no championships to show for it, Ballmer did elevate the franchise into a more competitive level, highlighted by forming the All-Star duo of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George and now Leonard and James Harden that led to a string of playoff appearances.

10. Vivek Ranadive – Sacramento Kings

After more than a decade under the leadership of the Maloof Family, the Sacramento Kings settled as bottom dwellers in the NBA. In fact, they endured 16 losing seasons and playoff absences, which was a record. In 2013, Vivek Ranadive's entrance as the Kings owner helped changed that. Moves to draft De'Aaron Fox and the acquisition of Domantas Sabonis formed a formidable duo that powered the franchise back into the postseason in 2023, ultimately ending the drought.