Former NBA point guard Mark Jackson spent nearly fifteen years as a member of ESPN's NBA television broadcast team. But his time with the network has now come to an end.

Jackson is out at ESPN, and the network has decided to have former Philadelphia 76ers coach Doc Rivers take Jackson's place on ESPN's NBA television broadcast team, per a recent article from the New York Post's Andrew Marchand:

NEWS: Mark Jackson is now out at ESPN, according to sources.https://t.co/8AhPLrR6U4 — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) July 31, 2023

Mark Jackson, 58, put together a very successful 17-year career playing in the NBA. He played for seven different franchises but spent more time playing for the New York Knicks than any other NBA team. Jackson averaged 11.1 points, 8.0 assists, 4.0 rebounds, and 1.4 steals per game across 500 total regular season games played with New York (433 starts).

Doc Rivers has experience as an NBA television commentator/broadcaster, even if he hasn't worked in this role recently. Back in 2004, he spent a season working for NBA on ABC and even worked the 2004 NBA Finals, which was between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Detroit Pistons, a series that the Pistons went on to win in five games.

It's unfortunate that Mark Jackson will no longer be commentating games for ESPN, as he was a staple of ESPN's NBA coverage for over a decade. But Doc Rivers is just about the best possible Jackson replacement there is, as, like Jackson, Rivers has experience as a player, a coach, and a broadcaster in the NBA. Here's to hoping that NBA fans will enjoy Rivers' presence on ESPN's NBA broadcast team.