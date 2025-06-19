While all the trade rumors surrounding Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant continue, one of the teams mentioned as a preferred destination is the Miami Heat. With some reports saying the Heat could have the “most enticing” offer for Durant, there could be some discussion as to why the 36-year-old would want to join a team that finished 10th in the Eastern Conference last season.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst would give a few reasons as to why Durant has Miami on the list of teams he would want to go to, as he mentions the star is “attracted by the city” and the fact that the president of the team is legendary basketball icon Pat Riley.

Windhorst downplayed other aspects, like saying “it's certainly not the team,” as he would talk about the other possibilities, like the Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs, via video from X, formerly Twitter, user “@dru_star.”

“Well, let's look at the teams that are on his list. I think he's got Miami on there because he is attracted by the city and Pat Riley; it's certainly not the team. So let's put them aside,” Windhorst said on “Get Up” on ESPN. “Let's look at Houston and San Antonio. He would be the number one offensive option on those two teams.

“Now I don't know about best player. I don't know if that's what he's looking for at age 37, but he certainly would join those two teams and make them way more dynamic offensively.”

Kevin Durant would make these teams offensively dynamic

While the Heat are rumored to have a fallback option for Durant if the team is unable to get them, while Windhorst dismisses the team, the Suns star would join a main core led by Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo with Erik Spoelstra as the head coach.

Durant has worked with Adebayo and Spoelstra, with all of them on Team USA for the Olympics team, so there is some familiarity in the organization.

However, Windhorst does see more potential with Durant on either Houston or San Antonio, especially the former, in regards to being dynamic offensively.

“Particularly Houston, who is an elite defensive team that had difficulty getting isolation and individual scoring,” Windhorst said. “And so, he certainly believes, by looking at those two teams, that he can be a very high-level member of a contending team. And so I'm going to listen to what he says there, and that's why I think Houston especially has got their eyebrow up.”

It remains to be seen where Durant ends up, as it will be one of the more interesting storylines for the summer.