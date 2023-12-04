Former Los Angeles Lakers forward Metta World Peace believes that we are living in a top 5 NBA era of all time.

Former Los Angeles Lakers forward Metta World Peace, formerly known as Ron Artest, has never been one to keep his own opinions to himself. Peace has recently raised eyebrows for various player rankings he has released, and now, the 2010 Lakers champion has dropped a new hot take that caused a stir across social media circles.

Metta World Peace recently took to X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, to express his thoughts on the modern NBA and how it compares to other iterations of the Association.

“Man. This NBA season so far is top 5 eras in the history of the nba,” wrote Peace. “Players really stepped up their games.”

The debate over which NBA era is the best is one that has gone on and will go on for as long as the sport exists. There can be little argument against the fact that this is probably the most talented era of the sport, as elite players now begin playing basketball year-round at an extremely young age, honing their game to that point where offensive skill sets are objectively far more advanced at this point than they have ever been.

However, this raises concerns about the level of competition in the NBA, because as more and more players simply become impossible to guard due to their unique skill sets, and as teams are fully embracing the (objectively smart) strategy of shooting more threes, scoring numbers continue to skyrocket, which is not every fan's cup of tea.

As with most things, it's all in the eye of the beholder.