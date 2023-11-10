Retired Lakers forward Metta World Peace, after the initial backlash his top five all-time, changed his pick to Tim Duncan for the GOAT.

Discussing the best NBA players of all time is always a fun activity for fans who religiously follow the game. Of course, the weight of one's opinion varies based on their credibility, with the musings of those who play or have played in the league bearing more weight. Thus, it became a huge point of contention among fans when Metta World Peace, formerly known as Ron Artest, failed to include LeBron James in his top-five players of all time.

World Peace's list, of course, isn't too egregious, as it's not like he picked no-names to fill out his top five. The former champion with the Los Angeles Lakers chose Wilt Chamberlain, Bill Russell, Stephen Curry, Michael Jordan, and Larry Bird, which isn't even that bad apart from the surprising omission of The King.

But Metta World Peace appears to be unsure himself as to which player he holds in the highest regard in his all-time rankings. In the aftermath of the backlash his initial list received, World Peace tweeted out that he now thinks that the greatest NBA player of all-time is San Antonio Spurs legend Tim Duncan.

“New list. The greatest nba player of all time is Tim Duncan. Make an argument why not,” World Peace wrote.

At this point, it's not quite clear what Metta World Peace's true opinion is, especially when it's so easy to flip-flop on one's opinions. Whatever the case may be, it's not as though World Peace's opinions are out of this world. Duncan may not be widely known as the greatest player of all time, but for a time, his presence guaranteed 50-win seasons for the Spurs regardless of supporting cast. There's certainly merit to the opinion, even if there are stronger arguments for other players.

What's surprising is that World Peace hasn't been fond of his former Lakers teammate Kobe Bryant, who hasn't received even a mention from him. Fans replied to World Peace's tweet and pointed out that he should know firsthand what a great player Bryant is having spent a ton of time competing alongside him.

But for now, let the discussions roll along as World Peace stirs a bit of drama on NBA Twitter.