Nate Robinson opens up about his kidney care struggle.

Nate Robinson had a fine career in the NBA. He spent his longest team tenure with the New York Knicks from 2005 to 2010. However, the springy athletic point guard is dealing with a tough medical condition. Nate Robinson reveals his woes as he searches for a donor amid his kidney failure.

Nate Robinson is staying positive amid treatment for his kidney failure

Nate Robinson learned he had high blood pressure when he played with the Knicks in 2006. The star guard was aware the condition could affect his future kidney function, but he powered through it. Robinson played in 11 NBA seasons and amassed over 7,000 points, 1,000 assists, and 1,500 rebounds.

Unfortunately, he could no longer put a band-aid on his issues after his kidneys failed in 2018. Since then, he has undergone intense renal treatment and looked for a donor. He opened up to Hoops Hype in 2024 about his journey:

“I'm still looking for a kidney to this day. I go through dialysis three times a week for four hours. They clean my blood, they clean all my toxins out of my body, and I'm feeling better and better every day,” Robinson said, per Sam Yip.

Despite the tedious treatment, Nate Robinson elects to stay positive.

“It's difficult, but at the same time, I love a challenge. So every day is a new day for me,” Robinson said. “Some days are worse than others but I'm just blessed and I'm happy that I can still be here to see my children and do the things that I love to do.”

Things might be hard for Robinson, but his competitive spirit will not allow him to get down. Hopefully, the former guard can continue to stay healthy amid his search for a kidney donor.