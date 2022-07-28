Oscar De La Hoya’s bold NBA goals with Floyd Mayweather

The NBA has long been rumored to be in talks for a couple of extension teams. The most popular cities in this discussion are Las Vegas and Seattle, two huge markets that have compelling reasons to host an NBA team. It seems like at least one of these cities will have two huge backers in their quest for a team.

Boxing promoter Oscar De La Hoya recently revealed his plans to host an NBA team with his fierce rival, Floyd Mayweather. Mayweather has expressed his desire before to bring a professional basketball team to Las Vegas. Now, one of his former adversaries is offering to help him out in his endeavor. (via FightHype.com)

“So, building there, so maybe there is something for us [De La Hoya and Mayweather] to do in Vegas together, some kind of business or I hear that the NBA may possibly go into town and so maybe we can join up and become a powerhouse there and help bring the team to the home that we built. We built Las Vegas – literally.”

The idea of Mayweather and de la Hoya teaming up to make an NBA team is certainly a bizarre one for boxing fans. After all, the two were not on good terms with each other during their fighting days. De La Hoya was one of the victims of Mayweather’s perfect pro record, in a match that the Mexican claims he won.

Despite the animosity, it seems like De La Hoya is willing to put aside his differences to bring something new to the city “they built”. An NBA team in Las Vegas has long been talked about in the basketball community. Can these two boxing icons bring this dream to life?