Paolo Banchero and Chet Holmgren, the Top 2 picks of the 2022 NBA Draft, certainly didn’t disappoint in their appearance at Jamal Crawford’s The CrawsOver League.

The two rising NBA stars put on a show before and during their game on Saturday, making sure all fans in attendance get a good look of the future of the league. Banchero and Holmgren displayed their ability to score in a variety of ways, be it scoring from long distance, fooling their defenders with their footwork, or slamming the ball with authority.

Banchero, the first overall pick by the Orlando Magic, kept the opponents on their toes as he made it hard for them to figure out what he’ll do next. At one moment he’s doing spin moves to shoot the ball, then moments later he’s attacking the rim without fear.

Paolo Banchero for three: pic.twitter.com/tj9ZqxuLph — Alex Kennedy (@AlexKennedyNBA) July 30, 2022

Paolo Banchero with the dunk at @thecrawsover! pic.twitter.com/FTIs4FfFVa — Alex Kennedy (@AlexKennedyNBA) July 30, 2022

Meanwhile, Holmgren–the second overall pick by the Oklahoma City Thunder–showcased his smooth touch at every chance he gets, proving why he could be a nightmare matchup for anyone.

Chet Holmgren with a beautiful fadeaway at @thecrawsover: pic.twitter.com/nh4L1kSIen — Alex Kennedy (@AlexKennedyNBA) July 30, 2022

For what it’s worth, Paolo Banchero and Chet Holmgren also connected, with the Magic forward receiving an assist from the Thunder big man as he rolled to the rim for the powerful slam.

Chet Holmgren passes to Paolo Banchero for the backboard-rattling dunk! @Pp_doesit 😂 pic.twitter.com/NHNnqtwJbQ — Alex Kennedy (@AlexKennedyNBA) July 30, 2022

It’s definitely incredible to see the two rookies show up and entertain the crowd in The CrawsOver.

With the 2022-23 NBA season still a bit far, Pro Am leagues have been the best source for fans to get their basketball fix. Lucky for us, more and more professional athletes take the time to play and get closer to the community.

Hopefully we’ll get to see more NBA players star in various competitions this offseason.