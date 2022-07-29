it was recently announced that the Orlando Magic’s first overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, Paolo Banchero, has confirmed his attendance in Jamal Crawford’s The CrawsOver League this weekend. It wasn’t long after that it was confirmed that Chet Holmgren of the Oklahoma City Thunder will also be present in the pro-am league.

We are now set to get another preview of the Top 2 picks of the recent draft in action during another offseason showcase (h/t ClutchPoints on Twitter):

No. 2 overall pick Chet Holmgren will be joining No. 1 pick Paolo Banchero at @thecrawsover this weekend, @JCrossover has announced 🔥 pic.twitter.com/aJVqtmTu3A — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) July 29, 2022

Paolo Banchero and Chet Holmgren are without a doubt two of the top prospects in their class. These two have long careers ahead of them (hopefully) and they will likely take parallel paths towards superstardom (again, hopefully). This weekend’s pro-am league is just another step for these young studs as they look to showcase their respective strengths to the basketball world.

For his part, Banchero will be looking to have a repeat of his stellar performance in this same league last year. The former Duke standout averaged more than 30 points per game last summer, and if this is any indication of what we should expect from the 19-year-old this time around, then we’re all in for a treat.

For Orlando fans, this will be an opportunity to see more action from their highly-regarded young forward. The Magic decided to shut him down after just two games during the Summer League in Las Vegas, which left supporters craving for more.

Let’s just hope Banchero’s and Holmgren’s teams meet up this weekend. That would be quite a show, for sure.