Ray Allen blames ‘corporate greed’ for soaring gas prices

While gas prices in the US are slowly declining now, NBA icon Ray Allen couldn’t help but question why it had to soar really high in the first place–at one point even breaching a dizzying $6 per gallon in some states.

On Instagram, Allen called out US oil companies for the insane gas price hike in recent months, adding more difficulties to the life of Americans while the said institutions enjoy record profit themselves. The two-time NBA champion cited a report on how Exxon Mobil Corp made $17.9 billion in quarterly earnings, while Chevron Corp made $11.6 billion. He noted that it “should put to bed any argument that high gas prices are caused by anything other than corporate greed.”

“We are out here paying 6 to 7 dollars a gallon in gas and these companies are taking in hundreds of millions of dollars in profit. This is disappointing considering that most of America is struggling with trying to live and put food on their families table, not to mention just put gas in their tanks to drive to work,” Allen captioned his post.

“[Exxon Mobil, Chevron] Are you not ashamed of yourselves? Furthermore, why does congress not act and sanction them?”

Ray Allen surely makes a great point, and he’s not alone with his remarks. Politicians and consumer advocates are expected to react to the development as well, especially with President Joe Biden even saying last June that Exxon “made more than God this year” at a difficult and trying time for many Americans.

It remains to be seen how the US government and private corporations will act to resolve the issue, or if they will. However, as more and more people like Ray Allen call it out, the hopes are it will bring more attention to the problem.