After his induction into the 2023 Hall of Fame, Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade threw an epic afterparty that saw award-winning rapper Lil Wayne bless the festivities with a sick performance. The two stars danced and chopped it up on stage after Wade's official enshrinement to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on Saturday night.

Lil Wayne performed at Dwyane Wade's Hall of Fame after party 🔥 (via dayglowluk/IG)pic.twitter.com/CV3NtsuYWZ — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 13, 2023

This is quite the turnaround from when D-Wade and Weezy were apparently beefing nearly a decade ago. Lil Wayne, whose real name is Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., lashed out at Wade and the rest of his Heat teammates, including LeBron James, when they apparently did not acknowledge the rapper when he attended their games.

According to Wayne, he asked Wade why he doesn't get even a dap up from the Heat players whenever he was in attendance. The Heat superstar apparently confirmed in the middle of the game that they don't have that type of love for the rap star.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Wayne then went off and said some not-so-nice things to Wade and his teammates. The Heat apparently also kicked out the 40-year-old during their game versus the Los Angeles Lakers nearly 10 years ago.

Nonetheless, it seems like the two legends have made amends from their spat to the point where Lil Wayne is now celebrating Wade for his lifetime achievement.

Dwyane Wade, who was inducted by Philadelphia 76ers legend Allen Iverson, gave an epic speech during his enshrinement, one that concluded with a heartwarming and tear-jerking dedication to his father, whom he brought up on stage.