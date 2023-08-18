Former NBA player-turned-analyst Richard Jefferson is calling out Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid for his perceived unwillingness to play in road games versus Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets.

On ESPN's NBA Today, Jefferson referenced the fact that Embiid has not suited up for a game in Denver since 2019. He then proclaimed, “From this point on, I will be saying that you are ducking Jokic until you guys play.”

“Joel, I do not think that you are ducking Jokic… But from this point on I will be saying that you are ducking Jokic until you guys play.” Richard Jefferson diagnoses Joel Embiid with the “Serbian Flu” and says he’s ducking Nikola Jokic 🤣pic.twitter.com/UrLEuxRLA5 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 17, 2023

For our discussion on Wemby's potential to surpass LeBron, listen below:

The Joel Embiid versus Nikola Jokic rivalry has been one of the most polarizing debates for NBA fans over the last several years. Although it appeared that Embiid had seized control of the battle after dominating Jokic and the Nuggets in a home game back in January, his case was not helped when it was announced he would miss the Sixers' game in Denver in March.

Embiid would go on to win the NBA's MVP award for the 2022-23 season; however, matters got worse when his Sixers were sent home in the second round of the playoffs. Meanwhile, Jokic and the Nuggets cruised to the franchise's first NBA championship in June, with Jokic taking home Finals MVP honors.

Although there have been (mostly) legitimate reasons for Embiid's absences in the Denver road games, it's still obviously not a great look when a player that makes up one-half of one of the sports' biggest arguments consistently misses opportunities to showcase his skills.

Embiid will have a chance to redeem himself and address Jefferson's concerns when the Sixers travel to Ball Arena on January 27, 2024.