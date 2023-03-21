A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

On September 19, 2018, richard jefferson Sr., the father of one-time NBA champion Richard Jefferson, was shot and killed near his home in Compton, California. It has now been four years since the gruesome murder, but at this point, the police have yet to solve the homicide case.

As reported by TMZ Sports, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is now taking the necessary measures to try and put this case to bed. Lt. Patricia Thomas announced on Tuesday that the police are now offering a reward of $20,000 to anyone who can provide valuable information that will help them solve the case. There have been no solid leads after nearly half a decade, but the county is hoping that a monetary reward will be able to help their cause.

In a recent press conference, Lt. Thomas said that they are adamant that there are still witnesses out there that saw the shooting but have yet to surface. According to reports, investigators believe that gang members shot and killed Jefferson in a drive-by shooting while the 65-year-old was talking to his neighbors. Investigators also believe that Jefferson was mistakenly identified as a member of a rival gang.

Richard Jefferson’s brother, Kenneth, also spoke in the aforementioned press conference as he too pleaded to the public for any assistance in resolving this case:

“He was a brother,” Kenneth said of Jefferson Sr. “He was a son. He was a father. He was a grandfather, who was very much loved.”

Prayers up to Richard Jefferson and the rest of his family as they continue to have this dark cloud looming over their heads.