Lately, the buzz around the Chicago Bulls has been about Coby White's potential trade. The team mentioned most often is the Minnesota Timberwolves.

However, White isn't the only Chicago guard being considered. Recently, the names of Tre Jones and Ayo Dosunmu have been considered in a trade with the Timberwolves, per Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times.

At this point, the Timberwolves are looking for an additional guard to complement the likes of Anthony Edwards.

“Another trade partner for the Bulls to keep an eye on is the Timberwolves,” Cowley wrote. “They have star guard Anthony Edwards and his supporting cast of center Rudy Gobert and forwards Julius Randle, Jaden McDaniels and Naz Reid locked up for at least the next three seasons, but they have been shopping for a combo guard to play off Edwards, especially in the fourth quarter of games.”

Additionally, Cowley said that the Timberwolves are keeping their eye on Ayo Dosunmu and Tre Jones.

“The Sun-Times reported last month that the teams talked about a deal for White, but the Timberwolves also have inquired about Ayo Dosunmu and Tre Jones, too.”

Both White and Dosunmu have expiring contracts, making them unrestricted free agents at season's end.

Meanwhile, White has been enduring an injury-plagued season. Altogether, he has played in 22 games and averages 18.5 points and 4.6 assists. Conversely, Dosunmu has played in 37 games and is averaging 14.6 points per game.

The Bulls are 21-22 and rank 9th in the Eastern Conference. On Tuesday, White in large part led the Chicago to a 138-110 win over the Los Angeles Clippers.